A good handbag changes everything. And as we bid adieu to the season of fall runway shows and fashion events galore, we can't help but marvel at the diversity of this season's biggest handbag trends both on and off the runway -- from shimmering clutches and hefty work totes to micro designs and furry purses, the styles have been pretty much endless.

Following a year of lockdowns, designers from top luxury brands have indulged in the frivolity and fun of fashion perhaps more than ever before -- with daring structures, added accessories, playful color palettes and themes of escapism emerging as central statements in many fall collections.

With the grand finale of 2021 nearly upon us, it's time to swap out those summer styles and invest in a handbag that will ensure this year ends on a great (and obviously stylish) note.

To help you in your search, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the very best handbags of the fall 2021 season -- with both designer options and more affordable luxury dupes.

Some of our favorite's include the Kate Spade Harper Tote, the House of Want Chill Vegan Leather Frame Clutch and a Moschino Mini Leather Jacket Shoulder Bag.

Ahead, shop the best handbags for fall 2021. Plus, check out the cult-favorite Coach purse trending this fall, and save on Frye handbags at Amazon's fall sale.

TREND: BACK-TO-THE-OFFICE TOTE

Depending on COVID restrictions where you live, chances are you've already transitioned back to working in an office or at least somewhere outside of your home. While a lot has changed since the beginning of 2020, that doesn't mean your style has to. This fall, the "back-to-the-office" tote is one of the season's hottest trends -- and for good reason. As we adapt back into our work routines, it's essential we feel supported in carrying all of our daily essentials -- and a deep, bulky tote is the perfect way to achieve that.

TREND: CHAIN DETAILS

If you -- like us -- are always looking for a good excuse to elevate your accessory game, then you'll love the chain trend that's taking over fashion this season. Whether it be on bags, necklaces or even phone cases, chains are totally having a moment -- and it's easy to see why. Adding a simple chain detail to a handbag can take an otherwise classic style from good to great -- and, depending on the metal, can tie an entire outfit together too.

TREND: FURRY TEXTURES

Love it or hate it, fur is still a staple element of fashion -- and furry textures are an especially popular trend this fall. Gone are the days of shearling's most prominent use being on shoes or boots. This season, shearling fur totes and shoulder bags have been spotted everywhere on and off the runway.

TREND: SMART PHONE SLINGS

Carrying your smart phone in a handbag or purse is so out of style -- at least these days. Rather than indulging in larger bag styles, many shoppers are opting for smaller, more compact slings and carrying purses that can easily hold their essentials (smart phone, credit cards, etc.) and eliminate the need for much else.

TREND: GLITZY GOING OUT BAGS

While trends may fade, glamour is forever. And sparkly, luxe clutches and evening bags provide all the glitz needed for a fun night out, without the hassle of carrying a large handbag. Plus, with how popular neutral and more minimalistic styles are right now, a statement clutch can seamlessly elevate an otherwise simple outfit.

TREND: MICRO BAGS

The tinier the pursue, the better! Similar to the allure of the phone sling, micro styles are essentially just compacted versions of your favorite handbag -- with the same structure and charm, and all at a more affordable price point. While the micro bag might not boast as much space as a traditional purse style, it often can still hold all of your must-have essentials -- like a smart phone, money, credit cards and even the occasional lipstick.

