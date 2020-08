Best New Clothes From Banana Republic in August: Take 40% Off Purchase

Banana Republic is starting August with a season finale of stylish new arrivals including tops, skinny jeans, jackets, and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.

The newest additions on the Banana Republic website include pieces from the limited-edition Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Thanks to the Banana Republic sale, you’ll be able to find some of the new arrivals on sale. Currently, you can take 40% off select items sitewide with no code needed. Buy a mask to get an extra 10% off with code EXTRA10.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and summer dress options.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic.

Bare High-Heel Sandal (New Arrival) Banana Republic Banana Republic Bare High-Heel Sandal (New Arrival) Banana Republic A sleek strappy sandal, available in an inclusive range of nude shades. REGULARLY $82 $70.80 and up at Banana Republic

Heritage Linen Sweater Tank (New Arrival) Banana Republic Banana Republic Heritage Linen Sweater Tank (New Arrival) Banana Republic This sweater tank is made from finely crafted Italian linen to keep you cool. $64.50 at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress (New Arrival) Banana Republic Banana Republic Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress (New Arrival) Banana Republic A sleeveless belted dress from the limited-edition Heritage collection, described in the Banana Republic 1984 catalog as “a very cosmopolitan dress.” $129 at Banana Republic

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt Banana Republic A unique button-down striped shirt. REGULARLY $79.50 $35.39 and up at Banana Republic

Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Shirt Banana Republic A 100% cotton button-down shirt with woven patterns. REGULARLY $79.50 $35.39 and up at Banana Republic

Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic Banana Republic Leather Easy Ballet Flat Banana Republic A versatile pair of stylish flats is a must-have. REGULARLY $98 $32.39 at Banana Republic

Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater Banana Republic A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. REGULARLY $79.50 $47.72 at Banana Republic

Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic Banana Republic Linen-Cotton Utility Dress Banana Republic We're in love with this effortlessly chic buttoned linen mini dress with tie belt and pockets. REGULARLY $139 $29.31 at Banana Republic

High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean Banana Republic Score these high-rise skinny jeans for under $32! REGULARLY $119 $24.01 at Banana Republic

Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt Banana Republic Banana Republic Relaxed Puff-Sleeve Shirt Banana Republic This classic striped shirt with slightly puffed sleeves is the perfect piece to wear to look instantly polished for work video conference calls. REGULARLY $89.50 $18.01 at Banana Republic

