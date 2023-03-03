Although the end of winter is near, REI is having a clearance sale right now with deals on running shoes, camping gear and best-selling Patagonia jackets for the end of the season. Nothing is worse than the cold temperatures other than shivering outside because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering, because we've found the best deals on fleece jackets, puffer coats, insulated vests and more from Patagonia.

Right now, men's and women's Patagonia styles are deeply discounted at REI. Whether you're traveling to a cold weather destination this spring break or walking around town, we've found Patagonia outerwear on sale that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for the end of winter.

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time to be full prepared for your next winter adventure. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest and Retro Pile Hoodie. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia apparel and gear to get you through the end of winter.

The Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Patagonia Microdini Hoodie REI Patagonia Microdini Hoodie The Patagonia Microdini hoodie combines Micro D and Houdini material, making it the perfect everyday jacket to stay warm. $149 $112 Shop Now

The Best Patagonia Deals for Women

