Best Patagonia Deals at REI's Clearance Sale: Save On Fleece Jackets, Vests and More For The End of Winter

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Patagonia Deals 2023
Although the end of winter is near, REI is having a clearance sale right now with deals on running shoes, camping gear and best-selling Patagonia jackets for the end of the season. Nothing is worse than the cold temperatures other than shivering outside because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering, because we've found the best deals on fleece jackets, puffer coats, insulated vests and more from Patagonia. 

Right now, men's and women's Patagonia styles are deeply discounted at REI. Whether you're traveling to a cold weather destination this spring break or walking around town, we've found Patagonia outerwear on sale that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for the end of winter. 

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time to be full prepared for your next winter adventure. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest and Retro Pile Hoodie. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia apparel and gear to get you through the end of winter. 

The Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
REI
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket

For staying warm without announcing your presence at every turn, the Patagonia shacket offers the warmth of a down jacket paired with the soft, stretchy, quiet fabric of a shirt. 

$229$171
Reclaimed Fleece Jacket
Reclaimed Fleece Jacket
REI
Reclaimed Fleece Jacket

Patagonia's classic double-faced fleece jacket is warm and versatile to wear over any outfit. 

$169$127
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest

The soft, easy-wearing vest traps heat, blocks wind and feels smooth and comfortable against your skin for ultimate coziness. 

$159$96
Patagonia Microdini Hoodie
Patagonia Microdini Hoodie
REI
Patagonia Microdini Hoodie

The Patagonia Microdini hoodie combines Micro D and Houdini material, making it the perfect everyday jacket to stay warm.

$149$112
Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie
REI
Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie

Patagonia's Micro Puff Insulated Hoodie is ultra lightweight and water-resistant to get you through all types of weather.

$279$210

The Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Retro Pile Hoodie
Retro Pile Hoodie
REI
Retro Pile Hoodie

The Patagonia Retro Pile hoodie is crafted with double-sided shearling fleece to provide ultimate softness. 

$159$120
Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
Patagonia Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt
REI
Long-Sleeve Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

Whether you're hiking or cozied up on the couch, this long-sleeved flannel fits any occasion.

$99$49
Radalie Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Radalie Insulated Jacket
REI
Radalie Insulated Jacket

Stay warm with Patagonia's Radalie jacket designed with Theromgreen 100% recycled polyester. 

$179$134
Woolyester Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket
Woolyester Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket
REI
Woolyester Pile Fleece Bomber Jacket

Patagonia's Woolyester Pile jacket offers a classic bomber jacket style and cozy warmth. 

$229$172

