The Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 13 Phones

Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini
After a lot of anticipation, the Apple iPhone 13 is finally here, and if it's on anyone's holiday list, getting them (or yourself) the best accessories this year is a no-brainer. And since holiday shopping is starting earlier this year because supply chain issues causing shipping delays, now is the perfect time to get your hands on an iPhone 13 case.
While the dual camera system and longer battery life are enough to make us want to fork over the cash, it's a lot of cash to fork over! Even though Apple says the new iPhone 13 is durable "from edge to edge," nothing feels scarier than dropping a brand new, expensive iPhone and watching the portal to TikTok shatter. If you plan to spend your hard-earned money on a new phone soon, you'll want to pick up a new case you can trust to go along with it. The bad news is that iPhone 12 cases are incompatible with the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini. That means even if you already have a phone case, you're going to need a new one.
The iPhone 13 comes in five sleek colors -- including a new pink finish. But the great thing about phone cases is that they allow iPhone users to express themselves beyond the colors offered by Apple. Love animal prints or florals? There's a case for you! Want to match your phone to your favorite handbag or pajama set? You can do that! The options seem endless. That's where we come in.
We've shopped cases from trusted brands like Casetify, Sonix and more celeb-loved brands to find the most fashionable phone case options.
Hilary Duff rocked her Sonix case in a mirror selfie:
And Lauren Lane got cute with her Casetify:
Bonus: These brands have already released cases made especially for the Apple iPhone 13 line. Ahead, shop cases from these celeb-loved brands and others that range from cute to practical and fit the new iPhone.
