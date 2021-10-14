The Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 13 Phones

Shopping

Best Phone Cases for the New iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini

By Carolin Lehmann‍
After a lot of anticipation, the Apple iPhone 13 is finally here, and if it's on anyone's holiday list, getting them (or yourself) the best accessories this year is a no-brainer. And since holiday shopping is starting earlier this year because supply chain issues causing shipping delays, now is the perfect time to get your hands on an iPhone 13 case. 

While the dual camera system and longer battery life are enough to make us want to fork over the cash, it's a lot of cash to fork over! Even though Apple says the new iPhone 13 is durable "from edge to edge," nothing feels scarier than dropping a brand new, expensive iPhone and watching the portal to TikTok shatter. If you plan to spend your hard-earned money on a new phone soon, you'll want to pick up a new case you can trust to go along with it. The bad news is that iPhone 12 cases are incompatible with the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini. That means even if you already have a phone case, you're going to need a new one. 

The iPhone 13 comes in five sleek colors -- including a new pink finish. But the great thing about phone cases is that they allow iPhone users to express themselves beyond the colors offered by Apple. Love animal prints or florals? There's a case for you! Want to match your phone to your favorite handbag or pajama set? You can do that! The options seem endless. That's where we come in. 

We've shopped cases from trusted brands like CasetifySonix and more celeb-loved brands to find the most fashionable phone case options. 

Hilary Duff rocked her Sonix case in a mirror selfie: 

And Lauren Lane got cute with her Casetify:  

Bonus: These brands have already released cases made especially for the Apple iPhone 13 line.  Ahead, shop cases from these celeb-loved brands and others that range from cute to practical and fit the new iPhone. 

Nomad Sport Case
Nomad Sport case
Nomad
Nomad Sport Case
This minimalist case from Nomad has a high-gloss finish and comes in four colors, including this ash green. It offers six-foot drop protection and has a grippy, protective bumper. It's MagSafe and wireless charging compatible.
$40 AT NOMAD (IPHONE 13)
$40 AT NOMAD (IPHONE 13 PRO)
OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case
OtterBox Defender Series Pro case
OtterBox
OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case
If you're looking for serious, heavy-duty phone protection, pick up this OtterBox Defender Series Pro case. It survives four times as many drops as the military standard, and has raised edges to protect your camera and screen. It also features an antimicrobial technology that protects the case exterior against common bacteria, and has a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth. Find this case in four colors.
$65 AT OTTERBOX (IPHONE 13)
Apple iPhone Leather Wallet With MagSafe
Apple iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe
Best Buy
Apple iPhone Leather Wallet With MagSafe
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are compatible with this leather wallet from Apple. It has built-in magnets that snap it onto your phone and comes in five colors.
$60 AT BEST BUY
Gear4 Battersea Snap Case
Gear4 Battersea Snap case
AT&T
Gear4 Battersea Snap Case
This black and orange, textured Gear4 phone case is MagSafe-compatible. It offers 16-foot drop protection and a reinforced back plate.
$60 AT AT&T (IPHONE 13)
Apple Leather Case With MagSafe
Apple leather case with MagSafe
Best Buy
Apple Leather Case With MagSafe
The leather on this Apple-brand phone case wears over time for a vintage look. It has built-in magnets to align with compatible MagSafe accessories. The case is also wireless charger compatible and comes in a variety of colors.
$60 AT BEST BUY (IPHONE 13)
$60 AT BEST BUY (IPHONE 13 PRO)
Casetify Terrazzo With Opaque Background Case
Casetify terrazzo with opaque background case
Casetify
Casetify Terrazzo With Opaque Background Case
Embrace the terrazzo trend with this opaque Casteify case. It has all the same shock-absorbing and microbial features as the Poketo Casetify case above. 
$55 AT CASETIFY (IPHONE 13)
$60 AT CASETIFY (IPHONE 13 PRO)
Speck Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe Case
Speck Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe case
Speck
Speck Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe Case
Keep it simple with this classic black phone case from Speck. It has 13-foot drop protection, no-slip grips and antimicrobial protection, plus raised edges to protect your screen from drops. It's fully compatible with all Apple MagSafe accessories. Find it in blue, gray and black.
$55 AT SPECK (IPHONE 13)
$55 AT SPECK (IPHONE 13 PRO)
Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue Case
Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue case
Case-Mate
Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Blue Case
This anti-scratch case, sporting Rifle Paper Co.'s beautiful floral print, lets the color of your phone to shine through -- and looks especially nice on the new sierra blue iPhone 13. It offers 10-foot drop protection, has built-in antimicrobial protection and is compatible with wireless charging. 
$45 AT CASE-MATE (IPHONE 13)
$45 AT CASE-MATE (IPHONE 13 PRO)
Sonix Agate Case
Sonix Agate case
Sonix
Sonix Agate Case
This marbled Sonix case looks especially nice on a white iPhone. An antimicrobial agent is mixed into the plastic during the production of these cases, meaning it will never wear off. This case offers grooved impact-resistant corners, a raised bumper around the camera hole and 10-foot drop protection. 
$35 AT SONIX (IPHONE 13)
$35 AT SONIX (IPHONE 13 PRO)
Casetify Paint by Poketo Case
Casetify Paint by Poketo case
Casetify
Casetify Paint by Poketo Case
This Casetify case, a collaboration with Poketo, doesn't just cover your phone with colorful paint strokes. It also offers 6.6-foot drop protection and is made of a shock-absorbing material that reduces impact by 95%. It has an anti-microbial coating that eliminates 99% of bacteria and supports wireless charging. Plus, it's made with 65% recycled materials.
$55 AT CASETIFY (IPHONE 13)
$60 AT CASETIFY (IPHONE 13 PRO)
Case-Mate Karat Marble Case
Case-Mate Karat Marble case
Case-Mate
Case-Mate Karat Marble Case
If a bit of glam is what you're after, pick up this faux-marble-and-gold Case-Mate case. It's semi-opaque and has the same drop protection, anti-microbial treatment and wireless charging support as the Case-Mate case above.
$50 AT CASE-MATE (IPHONE 13)
$50 AT CASE-MATE (IPHONE 13 PRO)

