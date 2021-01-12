Best Products to Help Deal With Seasonal Depression on Blue Monday
Seasonal depression is real and it can feel especially intense with the combination of cold winter weather and post-holiday blues during this uncertain time in our world.
To help you stay out of a rut and maintain calmness and positivity, ET Style has gathered our top picks of products that'll assist in keeping you feeling relaxed and happy even on the darkest of days, whether that's on Blue Monday or anytime you're down throughout winter.
Our good-feeling items include the HappyLight, a cozy weighted blanket, flower deliveries, at-home workouts, supplements, an essential oil diffuser and a gratitude journal. Along with these products, we recommend prioritizing your mental health and well-being consistently.
Shop our favorite mood-enhancing products below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Marie Kondo Launches Collaboration With The Container Store
Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try Right Now
TikTok Is Obsessed With These $62 Gap Jeans
The Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Leggings
How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
The Warmest Winter Coats for Snowy Weather