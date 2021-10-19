Shopping

Best Puffer Coats and Jackets to Shop Before the Holidays

By Danica Creahan
The Best Puffer Jackets Under $250
Now that fall is here and winter coming up, the season of layering can start! Holiday shopping is starting a lot earlier this year with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but shopping early should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and a puffer coat to you before winter arrives.

The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer coat. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe. 

Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat. 

From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more. 

Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best puffer jackets under $250.

Zella Long Hooded Puffer Vest
Zella Long Hooded Puffer Vest
Nordstrom
Zella Long Hooded Puffer Vest
If a long puffer jacket is too much outerwear commitment for you, a long puffer vest might work for you. 
$139
Karl Lagerfield Wide Channel Down & Feather Puffer Coat
Karl Lagerfield Wide Channel Down & Feather Puffer Coat
Nordstrom
Karl Lagerfield Wide Channel Down & Feather Puffer Coat
This deeply discounted snowy white down-and-feather long puffer coat can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather, but if you get too hot, you can regulate the temp with side-zips and a removable hood.
$280$150
River Island Hooded Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
River Island Hooded Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom
River Island Hooded Puffer Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
If it's a puffer jacket with a fur hood you want, this sleek puffer coat from River Island has a removable hood trimmed with fuzzy faux fur to keep you warm and looking stylish. 
$140
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Nordstrom
Bernado Packable EcoPlume Hooded Vest
Searching for a sleeveless way to stay snug? This packable puffer vest is insulated with eco-friendly and hypoallergenic EcoPlume insulation to keep you cozy and bluesign approved. 
$99
Quilted cocoon puffer with PrimaLoft
Quilted cocoon puffer with PrimaLoft®
J.Crew
Quilted cocoon puffer with PrimaLoft
This winter jacket is among the top rated women's coats at J.Crew. 
$188
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
ASOS
ASOS Design faux leather quilted hooded puffer coat
Make a dramatic entrance in from the cold with this stunning faux-leather long puffer coat.
$93
Cole Haan Puffer Down Faux Fur Trim Hooded Long Coat
Cole Haan Puffer Down Faux Fur Trim Hooded Long Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Cole Haan Puffer Down Faux Fur Trim Hooded Long Coat
If you're looking for a hooded puffer coat, this quilted jacket from Cole Haan has an attached hood with faux fur trim, a cinched waist and plenty of pockets and insulation for extra warmth this winter.
$275$89
The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket
The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket
ASOS
The North Face Cropped Saikuru jacket
This chic cropped puffer from The North Face features an exclusive ASOS tie-dye design, adhesive patch cuffs, and three (3!) pockets- two external and one internal. 
$210
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Short puffer jacket
This classic lightweight, water-repellent down jacket will keep you reliably warm.
$70
ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket
ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket
ASOS
ASOS Design luxe oversized puffer jacket
This intentionally oversized, funnel-neck coat will keep you snug in style.
$71
J.Crew Alps puffer jacket with PrimaLoft
J.Crew Alps puffer jacket with PrimaLoft
J.Crew
J.Crew Alps puffer jacket with PrimaLoft
This is one of J.Crew's sustainable coats. It's made with a down alternative and the outer shell is slightly shiny, lightweight recycled nylon.
$198
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
ASOS
Stradivarius faux leather padded puffer jacket
This cool, high-collared jacket will definitely protect you from the cold.
$71
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
Summersalt
Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer
This adorable puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color.
$95
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Amazon Essentials
Sherpa lined hooded puffer jacket
Stay snug in style with this floral printed puffer jacket.
$50
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
ASOS
ASOS Ever New diamond quilted puffer coat with faux fur hood trim
This glamorous, faux-fur trimmed coat is certain to outshine 2021’s first snow day.
$174
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
Gap
100% Recycled Polyester Heavyweight Cropped Puffer jacket
This puffer coat is filled with water-resistant Primaloft® insulation that has the warmth of down with less of the waste.
$148
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Puffer coat
This jacket has a hood lined with faux-shearling and a layered-style design to add some extra dimension to the classic puffer coat look.
$249
Levi’s puffer jacket
Levi’s puffer jacket
Nordstrom
Levi’s puffer jacket
This puffer coat from Levi’s is cozy, cute and ready to take on the cold.
$150
Levi's Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Levi's Corduroy Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Levi's Corduroy Puffer Jacket
A corduroy puffer jacket is all the warmth you need this winter. 
$120$70
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Everlane
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
With oversized button flap pockets and a covert drawstring waist, this jacket will keep you warm in a flattering fashion.
$198
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
Nordstrom
Levi’s 507 Quilted Faux Leather puffer vest
This 80’s-inspired faux-leather vest is certain to liven up any outfit.
$70

