Best Puffer Jackets and Coats to Shop Before the Holidays

Winter is coming up and the season of layering can start! Holiday shopping has already begun this year with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, but shopping early should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and a puffer coat to you before winter arrives.

The perfect jacket for the colder months of the year should keep you warm without impeding on your personal style or spoiling your outfits. Cue, the puffer coat. With a fun silhouette and the ability to keep you nice and snug in wind or snow, the puffer jacket is a must-have for your winter wardrobe.

Whether it’s a cropped puffer jacket or a longline quilted coat, a sherpa-lined interior or a faux-fur shearling-lined hood, traditional down filling or a more eco-friendly stuffing, the choices are endless when it comes to finding your perfect puffer coat.

From brands like Everlane, Nordstrom, The North Face and ASOS, shop ultra light puffers, faux-leather puffer vests, stylish sherpa coats and more.

Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best puffer jackets under $250.

Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer Summersalt Summersalt Reversible Packable Puffer This adorable puffer is built to transform into a packable pillow and is perfect for staying warm while traveling. Flip it inside out to switch things up with fun red color. $95 Buy Now

