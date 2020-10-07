Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays
Want to support small businesses without leaving your home? Amazon makes it fast and easy to do just that, especially during the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus.
Sure you can shop major brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Adidas, but you also have the opportunity to support business owners who are building their businesses themselves.
Shopping for the perfect present doesn’t have to drain your bank account, but knowing that you’re supporting a small business owner is priceless. Shoppers will save big on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, home decor items, kitchen accessories, items for pets, candles, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, cozy blankets, footwear, electronics, handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, kitchen supplies, furniture and bedding, plus other essentials.
With the weather getting colder and the holiday shopping season coming in hot, you still have plenty of time to get the gifts on your list, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Find great gift items for your loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Secret Santa, stocking stuffers, or treat yourself to a selection of affordably priced must haves, and items that will make you want to splurge.
With so much to choose from, we saved you some times by digging up the best gift items from Amazon’s small business owners. Find our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more markdowns!
This personalized paw print necklace is perfect for pet lovers.
A handmade laptop case made from vegan leather.
This adorable gift box includes lavender lemongrass soap, vanilla lip balm, and pink grapefruit bath salt.
There’s nothing like cuddling up in a chunky knit wool blanket to combat the cold weather.
This hand-poured natural soy pumpkin spice candle comes in a variety of other yummy scent fusions like buttercream and cinnamon.
A festive and affordable gift for your favorite home chef or baker.
Elegant Holidays Inc.’s made-to-order berry wreaths are a great decorative gift idea for indoors or outdoors.
Essential Relaxation’s natural shaving soap includes Eco-Shave Soap made from all natural plant-based ingredients including cocoa, shea, and mango butters for maximum moisture and a clean shave. The cute kit comes with a tin brush with a stand.
These handcrafted dreidel ornaments make a great Hanukkah gift.
This versatile handmade hanging mason jar planter includes twine for ceiling mounting. It can also be used to store decorations, candles, and more.
Gorgeous Christmas stockings made out of handcrafted textiles from Mali, West Africa.
An eye-catching sterling silver freshwater pearl diamond necklace and matching drop earrings.
Thoughtful and elegant personalized jewelry is great for that special someone.
A unique design from MAX’IS Creations, this coffee mug makes it easy to slam dunk your marshmallows in hot cocoa, or croutons in a steamy cup of soup.
Made from 100% natural bamboo, this cheese serving board is a great gift item for charcuterie lovers.
This lightweight and compact mini fridge keeps beauty products at a cool temperature to help them last longer. It even features a clear dry-erase board to jot down notes, or keep track of your beauty items.
An eco-friendly shelf organizer, which is designed to fit beds of all sizes.
