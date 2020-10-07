Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays

Want to support small businesses without leaving your home? Amazon makes it fast and easy to do just that, especially during the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus.

Sure you can shop major brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Adidas, but you also have the opportunity to support business owners who are building their businesses themselves.

Shopping for the perfect present doesn’t have to drain your bank account, but knowing that you’re supporting a small business owner is priceless. Shoppers will save big on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, home decor items, kitchen accessories, items for pets, candles, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, cozy blankets, footwear, electronics, handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, kitchen supplies, furniture and bedding, plus other essentials.

With the weather getting colder and the holiday shopping season coming in hot, you still have plenty of time to get the gifts on your list, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Find great gift items for your loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Secret Santa, stocking stuffers, or treat yourself to a selection of affordably priced must haves, and items that will make you want to splurge.

With so much to choose from, we saved you some times by digging up the best gift items from Amazon’s small business owners. Find our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more markdowns!

Personalized Paw Print Necklace, Pet Memory Necklace Danique Jewelry Amazon Personalized Paw Print Necklace, Pet Memory Necklace Danique Jewelry This personalized paw print necklace is perfect for pet lovers. $43 at Amazon

Relaxing Spa Gift Box The Little Flower Soap Co. Amazon Relaxing Spa Gift Box The Little Flower Soap Co. This adorable gift box includes lavender lemongrass soap, vanilla lip balm, and pink grapefruit bath salt. $32 at Amazon

Chunky Knit Blanket, Large 40” x 60” Shep’s Wool Amazon Chunky Knit Blanket, Large 40” x 60” Shep’s Wool There’s nothing like cuddling up in a chunky knit wool blanket to combat the cold weather. $149.97 at Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Candle Sweet Water Decor Amazon Pumpkin Spice Candle Sweet Water Decor This hand-poured natural soy pumpkin spice candle comes in a variety of other yummy scent fusions like buttercream and cinnamon. $24 at Amazon

London Christmas Adult’s Apron Victoria Eggs Amazon London Christmas Adult’s Apron Victoria Eggs A festive and affordable gift for your favorite home chef or baker. $30 at Amazon

Handmade Caramel Berry Wreath Elegant Holidays Inc. Amazon Handmade Caramel Berry Wreath Elegant Holidays Inc. Elegant Holidays Inc.’s made-to-order berry wreaths are a great decorative gift idea for indoors or outdoors. $125 at Amazon

Natural Wet Shave Kit Essential Relaxation Amazon Natural Wet Shave Kit Essential Relaxation Essential Relaxation’s natural shaving soap includes Eco-Shave Soap made from all natural plant-based ingredients including cocoa, shea, and mango butters for maximum moisture and a clean shave. The cute kit comes with a tin brush with a stand. $20.12 at Amazon

Horizontal Hanging Mason Jar Planter Barrons Woodworking Amazon Horizontal Hanging Mason Jar Planter Barrons Woodworking This versatile handmade hanging mason jar planter includes twine for ceiling mounting. It can also be used to store decorations, candles, and more. $36 at Amazon

Mudcloth Christmas Stockings MacKenzie Bryant Co. Amazon Mudcloth Christmas Stockings MacKenzie Bryant Co. Gorgeous Christmas stockings made out of handcrafted textiles from Mali, West Africa. $149.50 at Amazon

16K Gold Your Name Bracelet Petite Boutique Amazon 16K Gold Your Name Bracelet Petite Boutique Thoughtful and elegant personalized jewelry is great for that special someone. $19.98 at Amazon

The Mug With A Hoop MAX’IS Creations Amazon The Mug With A Hoop MAX’IS Creations A unique design from MAX’IS Creations, this coffee mug makes it easy to slam dunk your marshmallows in hot cocoa, or croutons in a steamy cup of soup. REGULARLY $30 $25 at Amazon

Portable Mint Beauty Fridge FaceTory Amazon Portable Mint Beauty Fridge FaceTory This lightweight and compact mini fridge keeps beauty products at a cool temperature to help them last longer. It even features a clear dry-erase board to jot down notes, or keep track of your beauty items. $89.21 at Amazon

Original Bedside Shelf The BedShelfie Store Amazon Original Bedside Shelf The BedShelfie Store An eco-friendly shelf organizer, which is designed to fit beds of all sizes. $24.99 at Amazon

