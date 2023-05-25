BET and ET Team Up for Special Tina Turner Tribute Airing Tonight

BET will pay tribute to Tina Turner, the legendary Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, with an exclusive Entertainment Tonight news special, BET & ET Present Tina Turner: Life and Legacy, that will air Thursday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

BET Her and VH1 will air an encore of the special Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. ET/PT and 6 p.m. ET/PT, respectively.

The one-hour special will feature over 40 years of archival footage from ET's vault and highlights from more than 30 interviews with 12-time GRAMMY winner and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Turner at various stages of her life as she reflects on her career. It will also recount definitive moments in Turner's life, including how she didn't think her 1984 best-selling single, "What's Love Got to Do With It," would become a worldwide hit, her dream of becoming an actor and never giving up on finding true love.

"Tina Turner was a global powerhouse, humanitarian, and undisputable Queen of Rock & Roll. We are deeply saddened by the news of her passing," said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group, in a statement. "Tina Turner’s gritty vocals, high-octane performances and award-winning platinum hits are unforgettable. Her rise from humble beginnings to overcoming professional and personal adversity led her to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time. We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy, and immeasurable contributions to the arts. She was simply the best."

Turner died Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Oprah Winfrey; Beyonce; Cher; Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It; Diana Ross; President Barack Obama; Dolly Parton; Mick Jagger; and more Hollywood stars remembered the music icon.

Turner is survived by her husband, German music executive Erwin Bach, whom she married in 2013, and adopted sons Michael and Ike Jr. Her sons, Ronnie Turner and Craig Turner, died in December 2022 and July 2018, respectively.

