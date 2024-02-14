Please do not be alarmed; remain calm. Beyoncé made a surprise appearance in the front row at the Luar Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer, 42, made a rare appearance on a mother-daughter date, sitting alongside mom Tina Knowles as the pair watched Solange Knowles' son, Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr., make his runway debut. The 19-year-old's mother sat across the aisle from her sister and mother.

While Tina wore an elegantly simple long-sleeved, black blazer top with a plunging neckline and matching black pants, Beyoncé went all out in a head-to-toe sparkling silver Luar look.

The GRAMMY winner stood out in a platinum two-piece pantsuit embellished with extravagant silver jewels. Beneath the plunging neckline of her blazer, the star wore a sheer top featuring the same embellished designs found on her suit. The top intricately gathered at the neck to wrap around the star's head as a sparkling headpiece beneath her wide-brimmed cowboy hat.

And to accessorize, Beyoncé sported silver manicured nails and Luar's Iridescent Ana bag to top off her cowgirl look. For jewelry, she wore a Jacob & Co. diamond ring with a center stone and pave set white diamonds on a gallery and split shank.

A few moments after his aunt and grandmother arrived, Julez made his walk down the runway, confidently striding out in an all-leather ensemble with faux-fur sleeves and the Ana bag as a backpack.

Tina took to social media to praise her grandson for his debut. Sharing a video of the teen's closing walk around the runway to her Instagram page, Tina proudly captioned the post, "Julez closing out Fashion Week walking for @Luar Raul these clothes are fire !!!❤️❤️❤️"

She captioned another post featuring a photo of Julez's runway debut, "Julez My Baby❤️🔥 thanks to the Talented Raul designer extraordinaire!!"

But proud grandma Knowles wasn't done yet! She also shared a montage of the night to her Instagram page. The video featured clips of all members of the Knowles family present during the fashion show, including Solange who is seen recording her son's runway debut, beaming as she watches him strut down the walkway.

"It was a family affair tonight at the @luar Fashion show closing out Fashion week in NYC," Tina captioned the post.

Beyoncé fashion has taken a sharp turn into the "yeehaw" category as the singer prepares to release her follow-up to Renaissance, titled Act II. The long awaited country-themed project was announced on Sunday after Beyoncé surprised people by appearing in a Verizon Wireless commercial during the Super Bowl, in which she tries to "break the internet" in a series of various high-profile stunts.

In a surprise twist, Beyoncé managed to accomplish her goal in real life by announcing that she'd be dropping new music at the end of the commercial -- thus actually breaking the internet (so to speak) via a high-profile stunt.

This led to a two-song release of the singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." The country tracks showcase Beyoncé's smooth vocals and Houston, Texas-bred twang.

The songs are the first two singles off Beyoncé's newly announced album, which is coming out March 29.

