In case you weren't aware, one of the biggest national holidays is a few days away. No, we're not talking about Labor Day: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles' 42nd birthday is on Monday, September 4 and you better believe we're celebrating with all things Queen Bey.

Virgo season is officially here and Beyoncé is getting the party started by dropping her official 'Virgo’s Groove' T-shirt online. Named after the hit track on her Renaissance album, the unisex tee is now available on Amazon. It is part of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour merch, so it features the RWT2023 logo and a portrait of the world’s most famous Virgo herself.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect present for the Virgo in your life or want an excuse to treat yourself to some Beyoncé merch, this tee from her Amazon merch drop is right on theme for Virgo season. Available in sizes small to 3XL, the cotton tee is also the perfect piece to wear to any upcoming Renaissance World Tour shows — just make sure to pair it with some silver bottoms and accessories, per Bey's request.

This T-shirt isn't the only thing worth buying from Beyoncé's exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch shop with Amazon. Below, we've rounded up some more of our favorite pieces to wear for Beyoncé's birthday and really any day of the year, from a cozy icon hoodie to the Official Renaissance tee and even a themed sticker pack.

