As much as we love our Leos, their time to shine is over. August 23 marks the start of Virgo season, and the practical, hardworking sign is perfect for transitioning us from summer into fall.

The mutable earth sign might be humble compared to its fiery predecessor, but Virgos are anything but dull. Beyoncé, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz all fall under the Virgo zodiac sign, which is truly excellent company. To help you find a birthday present worthy of the shrewd sign, we've put together a gift guide that will impress even the hardest-to-please Virgos in your life.

Analytical, loyal and down-to-earth, loved ones who fall under this no-nonsense sign can be hard to shop for — especially given their impeccable taste. As an earth sign, Virgos pay close attention to details and have a taste for the finer things in life. Opt for gifts that are simple, elegant and useful. Think: functional home decor, understated fashion and anything that falls under the category of "quiet luxury."

From a Beyoncé prayer candle (yes, really) to a chic planner and cozy home essentials, here are the best gifts that any Virgo will love.

The Sill Monstera Deliciosa The Sill The Sill Monstera Deliciosa It seems only natural that earth signs would have a green thumb, and this potted monstera plant will breathe life into any home. $78 Shop Now

homesick Virgo Candle homesick homesick Virgo Candle Earthy notes of cedar and oud blended with musk and citron make this candle equal parts homey and invigorating. $38 $19 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Step up Your Shoe Game With Selena Gomez's Stylish Loafers This Fall

The 15 Best Fall Candles to Shop on Amazon, Starting at $6

The Best Host and Hostess Gifts to Make You Their Favorite Guest

20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

15 Back-to-School Teacher Gift Ideas, from Personal to Practical

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend