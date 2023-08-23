10 Gifts Any Virgo Will Love: Shop Practical Planners, Cozy Candles, 'Quiet Luxury' Fashion and More
As much as we love our Leos, their time to shine is over. August 23 marks the start of Virgo season, and the practical, hardworking sign is perfect for transitioning us from summer into fall.
The mutable earth sign might be humble compared to its fiery predecessor, but Virgos are anything but dull. Beyoncé, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz all fall under the Virgo zodiac sign, which is truly excellent company. To help you find a birthday present worthy of the shrewd sign, we've put together a gift guide that will impress even the hardest-to-please Virgos in your life.
Analytical, loyal and down-to-earth, loved ones who fall under this no-nonsense sign can be hard to shop for — especially given their impeccable taste. As an earth sign, Virgos pay close attention to details and have a taste for the finer things in life. Opt for gifts that are simple, elegant and useful. Think: functional home decor, understated fashion and anything that falls under the category of "quiet luxury."
From a Beyoncé prayer candle (yes, really) to a chic planner and cozy home essentials, here are the best gifts that any Virgo will love.
For the notorious perfectionist among the zodiac signs, an elegant academic planner like this Papier option is a welcome gift.
It seems only natural that earth signs would have a green thumb, and this potted monstera plant will breathe life into any home.
Encourage the hardworking Virgo to relax and unwind with a stylish (and Oprah-approved) pajama set.
Earthy notes of cedar and oud blended with musk and citron make this candle equal parts homey and invigorating.
When in doubt, gift this gorgeous zodiac pendant necklace from Mejuri, made with gold vermeil and white sapphire.
Down-to-earth and practical, any Virgo would appreciate this functional yet chic shoulder bag.
The analytical and delicate Virgo is like a breath of fresh air — which is why they'll love this musk, iris and ambrette seed fragrance from Diptyque.
This sophisticated pair of 100% Italian leather loafers is perfect for luxury-loving Virgos.
As the patron saint of all Virgos, anything Beyoncé-themed makes for an excellent gift.
This enzyme cleanser is effective, no-nonsense and high-end, just like our beloved Virgo.
