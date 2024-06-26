Beyoncé Shares Photos From Her and JAY-Z's Summer Vacation

Beyoncé took some time away from her PTO to share a glimpse of her slice of paradise with fans. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to share several photos from her vacation with her family in the Hamptons with her fans. Although the photos mainly feature the Cowboy Carter singer, her husband, JAY-Z, makes two appearances in the gallery.

The GRAMMY winner switched out the cowboy-themed attire she's been sporting since right before the release of her country music album for a more cottage-core look, sporting a white, lace minidress with scalloped edges, a keyhole cutout, and a fitted bodice while aboard a yacht with her longtime love.

The singer added a bit of Old Hollywood glamor with white sunglasses, a paisley-patterned white headscarf wrapped around her head and keeping her natural curls protected, and bold red lipstick.

JAY-Z, 54, was a bit more casually dressed in a white tee and black linen pants.

The pair has been enjoying their time in the Hamptons with their family, including their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 13. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Monday, Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted on a joy ride in a vintage Land Rover Defender 110 from the late 1990s.

Rumi and Sir, the pair's seven-year-old twins, weren't seen with the trio, but it's fair to assume the two are along for the vacation with the rest of their family.

Beyoncé has kept a fairly low profile since the release of her her eighth studio album, but she hasn't been entirely off the radar! The singer has been behind the scenes, making the day of her Hollywood peers with surprise gifts.

Kevin Bacon is the most recent recipient of a gift from the singer; the actor revealed to ET at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere in Beverly Hills that he and his daughter received a surprise after covering her new music.

"Here's the really cool thing, I actually got a T-shirt from Beyoncé," Bacon told ET. He added, "Apparently, it was from her, I don't know, what can I say.”

Bacon and his 32-year-old daughter, Sosie, delighted fans in April with a collaborative Instagram Reel featuring their rendition of Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus' duet, "II Most Wanted," from Beyoncé's album, Cowboy Carter. The father-daughter duo added their personal touch by revising the lyrics to reflect their relationship.

In the video, the 65-year-old actor plays his guitar while Sosie sits closer to the camera. The caption read, "A little duet of II Most Wanted, but had to make a few lyric changes to keep it father-daughter friendly. 😎. #CowboyCarter."

Bacon, known for his acting career, has also been sharing his musical side on Instagram, often covering popular songs with his own twist. When asked about his approach to these covers, he explained, "Well, listen, that means that I'm just trying to simplify whatever it is."

The actor expressed his admiration for Beyoncé's latest work, stating, "I love the record so much." His Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F co-star, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, chimed in, confirming they were discussing Cowboy Carter and adding, "It's brilliant, it really is."

And it wasn't the first time Bacon has shown he is a fan of Beyoncé. In August 2022, the actor took to Instagram to cover Bey's song, "Heated," from her hit album, Renaissance.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: