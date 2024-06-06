Dolly Parton knows a great idea when she sees and hears one, like a possible collaboration with Beyoncé and her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the iconic singer, 78, ahead of her "Dolly! All Access Pop Up Experience" at Fan Fair X to kick off CMA Fest Thursday on the CMA Close Up Stage, and there's no question that the "Jolene" singer has a lot on her plate. She's got an upcoming cookbook with her sister, Rachel Parton George, dubbed Good Lookin' Cookin', and she's also cooking up a new family album, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA -- Family, Faith & Fables, which drops Nov. 15. Not to mention her upcoming Broadway musical, Hello, I'm Dolly, is premiering in 2026.

Yes, that's quite the mouthful, but Parton's still reaching for even greater heights. And it doesn't get any higher than a possible collaboration with mega stars Beyoncé and Cyrus.

Parton tells ET that she was incredibly moved by Queen Bey's gesture to cover Parton's iconic 1973 hit, "Jolene," on her 27-song album, Cowboy Carter.

"I mean, we've sent messages back and forth. She sent me flowers. I sent her flowers, that kind of stuff," Parton said when asked if they've interacted after Bey covered "Jolene." "But she took it and did her own version of it. She wasn't gonna be humble enough to say some woman's gonna be able to take her man."

Parton added: "So, she kinda Beyonce'd it up, so to speak. But I was so honored that she did the song."

Cyrus also appeared on Cowboy Carter in "II Most Wanted," which Parton said came as a huge surprise to her.

"I did not know [they were collaborating] 'til the album came out," Parton confessed.

Dolly Parton has a number of upcoming projects that will keep her busy for a while. - Elton John Aids Foundation

Talk about surprises! And how is this for one helluva surprise? A possible Parton, Bey and Cyrus collab may be in the works.

"Well, that would be amazing, wouldn't it?" Parton gushed. "Well, it could happen. Never say never."

In another sign that anyone who's anyone wants to be forever connected to greatness, ET confirmed in April that Jennifer Aniston and her Echo Films production company are currently developing a modernized reboot of 9 to 5 from a script being penned by Diablo Cody. The original 1980 workplace comedy starred Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Speaking to ET, Parton said that not only is she psyched about the remake, but she's also hoping that she, Tomlin and Fonda can all be in it.

"I think it's great," said Parton when asked about the reimagining. "Hopefully Jane, Lily and I have a little part in that. Wouldn't that be great?"

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton on the set of "9 to 5." - Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Just last week, Tomlin and Fonda told ET they wish Aniston's team the best of luck with the project.

"Oh, I'm very excited," Tomlin chimed in. "I'm pleased to know that someone else is working on it and may they have successful fruition."

RELATED CONTENT: