Beyonce Shops at Target and Chrissy Teigen Knows Exactly Why
Beyonce may run the world, but that doesn’t mean she’s above making a Target run!
The 37-year-old pop diva was spotted at a Los Angeles Target on Monday, walking down the aisle with Pampers diapers. The “Halo” singer looked as chic as ever walking down an isle of the popular chain store wearing a copper-colored collared jumpsuit and shades.
It also happened to be the seventh birthday of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Perhaps the mother of three was picking up a last-minute present for her oldest child?
Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen is convinced that Queen Bey was there for another reason. Reposting the fan images, Teigen tweeted, "Beyonce, you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!”
The cookbook author, 33, has her own Target cookware line that recently added a new knife set to the mix.
In addition to making time for solo shopping trips, Beyonce has kept busy since her On the Run II tour with husband JAY-Z wrapped. For more, watch the clip below:
