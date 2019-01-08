Beyonce Shops at Target and Chrissy Teigen Knows Exactly Why

Beyonce may run the world, but that doesn’t mean she’s above making a Target run!

The 37-year-old pop diva was spotted at a Los Angeles Target on Monday, walking down the aisle with Pampers diapers. The “Halo” singer looked as chic as ever walking down an isle of the popular chain store wearing a copper-colored collared jumpsuit and shades.

It also happened to be the seventh birthday of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Perhaps the mother of three was picking up a last-minute present for her oldest child?

Beyoncé seen at @Target in LA today — Jan. 7th. pic.twitter.com/wpDBgFAxit — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 7, 2019

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen is convinced that Queen Bey was there for another reason. Reposting the fan images, Teigen tweeted, "Beyonce, you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!”

Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

The cookbook author, 33, has her own Target cookware line that recently added a new knife set to the mix.

In addition to making time for solo shopping trips, Beyonce has kept busy since her On the Run II tour with husband JAY-Z wrapped. For more, watch the clip below:

