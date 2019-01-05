Tina Knowles Lawson had one epic birthday!

Beyoncé's mom turned 65 on Friday, and was surprised with an extravagant party thrown by her husband, Richard Lawson, and attended by her closest friends and family. On Saturday, Tina took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the festivities, including one of Beyonce leading the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday."

"My surprise party," the mother of two wrote alongside the clip. In the quick snippet, the "Crazy In Love" songstress wears a green-and-gold shimmering suit, holding the microphone and laughing as she kicks off the song. JAY-Z is seen standing next to her.

Tina also shared photo booth pics of herself and Bey posing together while wearing crowns.

The birthday gal also gave her husband a sweet shout-out for pulling off the surprise party. "I am almost impossible to fool so my wonderful hubby Richard did an amazing job of keeping this party a secret that’s major. But I had a blast and I’m so thankful to @fabkasi and Amanda , @melbafarq @jo_turman for working so hard. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote alongside a video of Richard greeting their guests.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé kicked off 2019 by reflecting on the many blessings, opportunities, highlights and special moments that she had over the past 12 months.

"Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝," the mother of three wrote on Tuesday alongside the memory-filled video she shared on Instagram.

