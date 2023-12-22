Beyoncé gave her fans in Brazil an extra special treat after they were disappointed she didn't stop in the country during her record-breaking global tour.

On Dec. 21, a special event for the singer's concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, was held in Salvador, Bahia, where a party called "Club Renaissance" took place after the screening. To the surprise of many, Beyoncé showed up at the event and greeted her fans.

Before her appearance, the "Break My Soul" singer teased fans of the upcoming surprise by sharing a photo of a private jet with Reneigh, the Renaissance horse peeking its head out the door on her Instagram Story, as well as changing her location on her social media profile to Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

Beyoncé/Instagram Story

Then, Beyoncé made her way onto the convention center stage, shocking the thousands of fans present, who could be heard cheering and screaming in videos shared on social media.

In video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the singer can be heard telling the crowd, "I came because I love you so much... It was very important to be here, right here."

The singer later shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her trip and the event on Instagram, including snaps of her on a private jet, photos of her holding up a Brazilian flag, and moments from her surprise appearance onstage.

The singer's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, also took to Instagram to share photos of the Renaissance star dressed in a stunning silver sequined dress.

"Move out the way when the queen touches down in Bahia, Brazil!!🇧🇷🇧🇷 what a time! Thank you Brazil. Thank you @tvglobo. Thank you @idw.company. And my partner in this RENAISSANCE journey, @justeenahoh!!! You are a fierce queen! Photos by @mason.poole," Noel-Schure captioned the post.

Beyoncé announced on Dec. 19 that her concert film was being extended to 15 additional countries, including Brazil.

"Y'all didn't have to break my website," the singer is heard saying over a teaser announcing the news. "But I told y'all, the renaissance is not over."

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé was released in the U.S. on Dec. 1.

A few days after several premiere events, the singer shared a heartfelt letter to her fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support of her latest project. "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can't thank all of you enough for your support," the mother of three wrote alongside a touching video compilation of the film's premiere and reviews.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly," she added. "But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!"

Beyoncé went on to praise the fans who dressed up "in their most opulent lewks" for their film viewings and admitted that she loved that the infamous Mute Challenge was still happening in the theaters.

"Please keep that energy going. I can't wait to see what else yall do :)," she wrote. "I also love seeing the positive takeaways from people who were not my fans or didn't yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman."

She concluded her note with a message about her Uncle Johnny, whom she dedicated the album to. "I'm very proud that we launched the film on World AIDS Day in memory of my Uncle Johnny. I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y'all up the way you continue to lift me up. While I'm often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 💯 on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 And it's because of you and your support! I humbly thank you," she wrote.

Among the many rave reviews of the film, Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, has shared his own insight into his experience watching Beyoncé from the sidelines. During a recent interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the 53-year-old global icon praised his wife's latest run around the globe.

"For me, this was her best tour," he told King of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. "It's hard to really compare them because they all have different things of genius. But this one, to me, felt like the most complete."

Queen Bey also dropped a brand-new song last Friday in celebration of the film's release. The new track, "My House," is featured in the concert movie and is available on YouTube and Spotify.

Check out more on Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé ahead.

