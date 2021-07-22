Shopping

Beyoncé's Latest Ivy Park Collection Drops Today: Shop Flex Park Before It Sells Out

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ivy park swim
Beyoncé has launched a new collection for her brand, Ivy Park! The latest range for the star's collaboration with Adidas focuses on swimwear, offered in a bright orange shade. 

The Flex Park range has swim styles for women and men, along with accessories and a pair of pool slides. The collection is perfect for summer, which includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, coverups and swim trunks. Each women's piece is available in sizes XS to XL and 1X to 4X. Men's sizes are XS to 2XL.

On Wednesday, Ivy Park shared photos of Queen B herself and husband JAY-Z in the Flex Park styles. Bey looked gorgeous in the selfie as she rocked statement sunnies, gold earrings and an orange top for the collection's pop-up store in New York. Jay looked vacation-ready in his pic, sporting the matching shirt and swim trunks from the line. 

Shop Ivy Park's entire Flex Park collection now on the Adidas website, and check out ET Style's favorites below. Hurry, Ivy Park pieces sell out fast!

Ivy Park Wrap Bikini Top & Wrap Bikini Bottom
A super sexy strappy bikini that accentuates the waist. 
TOP: $65
BOTTOM: $65
Ivy Park Swim Cover-Up Shirt & Swim Trunks
Get JAY-Z's look by scoring this button-down shirt and matching swim trunks. 
TOP: $75
BOTTOM: $70
Ivy Park Spaghetti Strap One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece has all the details you want in a standout swimsuit -- high-cut legs, bustier-inspired silhouette, open back and a waist tie. 
$65
Ivy Park Swim Cover-Up Dress
A sheer long-sleeve mesh dress that'll hug your body. 
$65
Ivy Park Bucket Hat
A bucket hat is this summer's hottest accessory.
$55
Ivy Park Slides
These trendy pool slides are a must-have. 
$75

