Beyoncé's Romantic Ivy Park Collection Is Now at Nordstrom: Shop Ivy Heart

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Beyoncé's Ivy Park Heart Collection
Ivy Park/Adidas

Just in time for Valentine's Day comes a new release from Beyoncé that's sure to get your heart racing. Say hello to the newest line from Beyoncé's Ivy Park x adidas collab -- Ivy Heart. 

The Ivy Heart collection, which is now live and available to shop at Nordstrom, is everything we've come to know and love about Ivy Park -- well-made, sporty silhouettes in gender neutral and inclusive sizes -- but this time, Beyoncé has put love on top, leaning into the color of love: red.

Centered around shades of red and pink in ultra sensory fabrics like velour, mesh and fine ribbed knits, Ivy Heart has a little something for everyone to fall in love with. The collection boasts everything from a burgundy velour tracksuit to a sizzling hot jumpsuit and incredible accessories, like this snakeskin printed belt bag. So whether you're a single lady or already drunk in love, you're sure to find something at Ivy Heart you can't live without.

Select pieces from the collection are available at Nordstrom, and like every other Ivy Park x adidas line, this one is sure to sell out quickly. Browse the collection below and grab it before it's gone!

Adidas x Ivy Park Unisex Graphic Tee
Adidas x Ivy Park Unisex Graphic Tee
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Unisex Graphic Tee
Put your heart on your sleeve (almost) in this graphic tee, which comfortably fits everyone.
$50
Adidas x Ivy Park Velvet Bralette
Adidas x Ivy Park Velvet Bralette
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Velvet Bralette
Show your love with this cranberry-hued stretch velvet bralette, perfect for low impact workouts.
$65
Adidas x Ivy Park T-Back Sports Bra
Adidas x Ivy Park T-Back Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park T-Back Sports Bra
This plunge neck bra with T-back is surprisingly supportive, and we can't get enough of the snakeskin print.
$45
Adidas x Ivy Park High Waist Leggings
Adidas x Ivy Park High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park High Waist Leggings
Show some love for the skin you're in with these bold-patterned leggings, made from a blend of recycled fibers.
$75
Adidas x Ivy Park Layered Sports Bra
Adidas x Ivy Park Layered Sports Bra
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Layered Sports Bra
This layered mesh sports bra will keep you cool no matter how hard your heart is racing.
$55
Adidas x Ivy Park Mesh Panel Leggings
Adidas x Ivy Park Mesh Panel Leggings
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Mesh Panel Leggings
Make it a sizzling hot set with these mesh paneled leggings.
$85
Adidas x Ivy Park High/Low Turtleneck Sweater
High/Low Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park High/Low Turtleneck Sweater
Feel the passion in this oversized turtleneck sweater, whose signature stripes are knit into the sleeves.
$75
Adidas x Ivy Park Velour Track Jacket
Adidas x Ivy Park Velour Track Jacket
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Velour Track Jacket
This classic track jacket, made from super soft burgundy stretch velour, is totally swoon-worthy.
$130
Adidas x Ivy Velour Track Pants
Velour Track Pants
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Velour Track Pants
We're in love with these velour deep burgundy track pants. Wear them alone or with the matching jacket for the ultimate style.
$100
Adidas x Ivy Park 3 Stripes Jumpsuit
Adidas x Ivy Park 3 Stripes Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park 3 Stripes Jumpsuit
Run the world and heat up your power poses in this crimson jumpsuit with broad shoulders and ultra-plunging neckline. 
$160
Adidas x Ivy Park Crop T-Shirt
Crop T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Crop T-Shirt
We have nothing but heart-eyes for this cheeky crop tee, perfect for your Valentine.
$45
Adidas x Ivy Park Cotton Hoodie
Adidas x Ivy Park Cotton Hoodie
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Cotton Hoodie
This soft cotton terry hoodie has completely stolen our heart.
$100
Adidas x Ivy Park Windbreaker Anorak
Adidas x Ivy Park Windbreaker Anorak
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Windbreaker Anorak
Get your heart racing in this lightweight snake skin printed anorak.
$150
Adidas x Ivy Park Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas x Ivy Park Stan Smith Sneaker
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Stan Smith Sneaker
Take a look at Ivy Park's take on the iconic Stan Smith sneaker, updated with pebbled sidewalls and autoclaved rubber washing.
$100
Adidas x Ivy Park Belt Bag
Adidas x Ivy Park Belt Bag
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Belt Bag
Make a statement with this roomy belt bag and look your berry best.
$90
Adidas x Ivy Park Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Adidas x Ivy Park Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Nordstrom
Adidas x Ivy Park Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Give in to the latest Y2K trend that's made a fashion comeback and grab yourself one of these plush bucket hats.
$55

