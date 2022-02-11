Just in time for Valentine's Day comes a new release from Beyoncé that's sure to get your heart racing. Say hello to the newest line from Beyoncé's Ivy Park x adidas collab -- Ivy Heart.

The Ivy Heart collection, which is now live and available to shop at Nordstrom, is everything we've come to know and love about Ivy Park -- well-made, sporty silhouettes in gender neutral and inclusive sizes -- but this time, Beyoncé has put love on top, leaning into the color of love: red.

Centered around shades of red and pink in ultra sensory fabrics like velour, mesh and fine ribbed knits, Ivy Heart has a little something for everyone to fall in love with. The collection boasts everything from a burgundy velour tracksuit to a sizzling hot jumpsuit and incredible accessories, like this snakeskin printed belt bag. So whether you're a single lady or already drunk in love, you're sure to find something at Ivy Heart you can't live without.

Select pieces from the collection are available at Nordstrom, and like every other Ivy Park x adidas line, this one is sure to sell out quickly. Browse the collection below and grab it before it's gone!

