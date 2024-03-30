Beyoncé's paying tribute to a country music trailblazer, Mickey Guyton.

After dropping her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, Bey paid homage to Guyton with a bouquet of white flowers and a sweet message. Guyton shared the note Friday on Instagram, and it's clear Bey views Guyton as a country music giant.

"Mickey, Thank you for opening doors for me queen. Keep Shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé," the note read.

Guyton, who in 2021 made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album, was moved by the touching message.

"With opportunity comes possibility," she captioned her post. "The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open."

It was on Friday when Beyoncé dropped her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. The album features some serious hit makers, including Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, among others.

Prior to the official album drop, Beyoncé confirmed that the project would include a cover of Parton's "Jolene," and the 78-year-old music icon quickly put her stamp of approval on it.

In February, Beyoncé dropped "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" during Super Bowl LVIII. She'd go on to make history as the first Black female artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold 'Em."

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Guyton about Bey's new country album, and the songstress raised her hand for a future collab.

"Beyoncé, wherever you are, I'm your girl," Guyton said, sending a message to the 42-year-old GRAMMY winner.

Guyton has previously performed covers of Beyoncé's music, so she's definitely already on the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's radar.

"I think it's really, really cool that she's here," said Guyton, who is nominated for two CMT Music Award nominations this year. "Like, she's been in country music. So this is just an extension of that."

RELATED CONTENT: