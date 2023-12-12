'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci is opening up about her lung cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday, the actress took to TikTok to share her diagnosis with fans while recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery to remove the disease.

"Hey, everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a 'Sick Tok,'" the 43-year-old comedian quipped. "I'm in the hospital but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early."

"It's really weird, because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise," Micucci continued. "But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

Micucci shared that it's been "a little bit of a trip" since her diagnosis, but kept a positive outlook on her recovery as the video showed her walking slowly through the hospital in her gown while wheeling along her IV drip. "[I'll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I'll be back at it," she said, adding that she can't wait to get back to painting.

"Why am I still talking ... 'cause I'm on drugs!" she quipped while giving a thumbs up.

In response to a fan question in the comments section of her TikTok, Micucci shared what caused her to do a screening.

"I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high," she explained. "So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed."

Comedian Tom Green also commented, "Get well soon best wishes and good luck with your recovery."

Micucci played Lucy on the fan-favorite CBS sitcom. Aside from her time on The Big Bang Theory, she's starred in Garfunkel & Oates and done voice-over work for numerous movies and films, including Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In! and voicing Velma Dinkley in various Scooby-Doo! projects.

Micucci is also a singer-songwriter, and recently released the children's album My Hat in November.

