Big Brother lovebirds, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans, are officially shacked up -- off screen!

After recently filling in ET about his plans to relocate from South Carolina to California to be with his love, Crispen appears to have made the big move.

“After an eventful week in Vegas, we are finally back in our home in LA,” Rummans, 26, shared alongside a photo of the pair all glammed up for the camera. “What was mine is now ours. Spoiler alert, he’s moving in. #tangela #bb20.”

Crispen, 23, echoed the news on his Instagram Story, writing, “Move in day. @angelarummans I’m coming home babe.”

The reality stars met and fell in love on season 20 of the CBS series, which saw Crispen pocket $50,00 for placing second, plus an additional $25,000 for being crowned America’s Favorite Houseguest.

But as he told ET right after the finale, the biggest prize was Rummans!

“I haven’t had a girlfriend in a long time, man!” Crispen admitted. “[It’s] the weirdest thing in the world to know that you guys saw [us say ‘I love you’ and share our first kiss], it's super awkward, but that's the girl of my dreams, man, I couldn't contain myself.”

“I hear she's got some room, man,” he added about the prospect of moving in together. “That's the plan! I'm moving out here for sure. I can't stay away from her. I can't stay away, no … I've never felt like that about anybody.”

See more on the couple and the latest season of Big Brother below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Watch 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons & ‘Big Brother’ Star Jessie Godderz Battle It Out for a Girl!

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Big Brother’ 20’s Tyler Reacts to Angela’s ‘Furniture’ Nickname and Talks Showmance Future (Exclusive)

WATCH: 'Big Brother' 20: Tyler Crispen (FULL INTERVIEW)

Related Gallery