Bill Daily, 'I Dream of Jeannie' Star, Dead at 91

Rest in peace, Bill Daily.

The actor, perhaps best known as Major Healey on I Dream of Jeannie, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 91.

Daily's son, J. Patrick Daily, confirmed the news to Variety, revealing that his father died of natural causes on Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico. "He loved every sunset, he loved every meal,” he told the outlet of his father. “He just decided to be happy about everything.”

Daily starred as Major Healey on all five seasons of I Dream of Jeannie, afterwhich he spent six seasons on The Bob Newhart Show as Newhart's neighbor, Howard Borden. His first TV role was on Bewitched, though he went on to have parts on Mary Tyler Moore, CHiPs, The Love Boat, Aloha Paradise, Starting from Scratch, and two of Newhart’s other shows, Newhart and Bob, to name a few.

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden remembered Daily on Twitter. "Our favorite zany astronaut, Bill Daily has passed. Billy was wonderful to work with. He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I'm so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal. Until we meet again Billy, xo -B," she wrote, as Newhart also honored his former co-star.

"Bill Daily & I go back to Chicago in the 50's. He and I were both trying to get into standup," Newhart tweeted on Friday. "Later, he joined the Bob Newhart Show. He was our bullpen guy - you could always go to him. He was one of the most positive people I've ever known. I will miss him dearly."

Daily had a recurring role as psychiatrist Dr. Larry Dykstra on ALF from 1987, and went on to have his own sitcom, called Small & Frye, though the series only lasted for three months in 1983. He also hosted several magic specials throughout his career, and made appearances on game shows like Match Game and Hollywood Squares.

Daily is survived by his son, J. Patrick, who works as a key grip for motion pictures.

