To fans, movie star Bill Murray was in the stands for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game. But for Bill, he was a dad there for his son's big game.

The Caddyshack and Ghostbusters alum was photographed inside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday as the Connecticut Huskies -- the University of Connecticut's basketball team -- took on the Purdue Boilermakers -- Purdue University's team -- during the championship game. In photos from the game, Murray watched on from the stands and later posed with a fan.

The Huskies ended up winning by 15 points, making it an extra special night for Murray as his son, Luke, who he welcomed with ex-wife Margaret Kelly, is an assistant coach for the Huskies.

Just days earlier, the 73-year-old actor and comedian was photographed in Boston at the Elite 8 round game between the Huskies and the Illinois Fighting Illini -- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's team -- in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 30.

Bill Murray smiles from the stands at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game as his son serves as an assistant coach for the winning UConn Huskies. - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While Luke has not shared any photos with his famous dad from his team's most recent victory, he posted a father-son snap on Instagram back in March 2023. In the picture, Luke held a West Regional Champion trophy alongside his father.

Bill and Luke Murray watch the game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Seton Hall Pirates during the quarterfinals of the Big East Basketball Tournament in 2016. - Elsa/Getty Images

This year's win marks the sixth time the Huskies have become NCAA tournament champions after their victory just last year.

As for his reaction to his celebrity dad garnering attention at the games from fans, Luke told The Wall Street Journal, "It gets old after a little while."

