Blac Chyna is opening up like never before about the end of her relationship with Tyga and the "betrayal" she felt from the Kardashians and her then-fiancé at the time.

In a new interview on Thursday's episode of The Viall Files podcast, the 35-year-old TV personality -- who now goes by her birth name, Angela White -- spoke with podcast host Nick Viall about her early romance with Tyga, 33, and their messy split.

"He definitely made the first move," Angela said of Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson. "He was really sweet and really charming and I saw something there. We were together for three years."

As for what ended their relationship, Angela, who shares 11-year-old son King with Tyga, points to the rapper's romance with Kylie Jenner.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like 16 or something," Angela said. "Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it."

Angela said that she found out about Tyga and Kylie's then-rumored romance "the same way everybody else did, the Internet."

But she claims that she took the Internet rumors seriously when Tyga's friends packed up her stuff from their shared home.

"It was actually when Tyga's friends threw me out of his house. Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time," she recalled. "Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Philipp Plein

Angela said that the situation was even more complicated due to her friendship with Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian.

"That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me and I never really talked about this until today," Angela said. "Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community. And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me."

Angela said that she was shocked by the backlash she received at the time given the circumstances.

"It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody -- Kim -- and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked," she added. "And it's like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Angela said that as Blac Chyna she "went into full hustle, grind mode," following her split from Tyga.

Kylie and Tyga were romantically linked from 2014 to 2017. She later moved on to rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.

To make matters even more complicated, Angela later struck up a romance with Kylie's older brother, Rob Kardashian.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it's like, 'OK, what do y'all want now?'" Angela recalled. "It was like, 'What are y'all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?' And then I started talking to him and I'm like, 'OK, this guy is actually really cool.' We just fell in love and we had Dream."

As for her past tension with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Angela said, "Everybody's in a great place." She added that she's previously kept some of these details to herself but has recently decided to open up more.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I never used to talk about these things, but I'm like, you know what? I think I'm kinda done with that and people need to hear my side," she said. "It's been years. I didn't come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed."

Angela also touched on her current custody battle with Tyga over more time with their son, King, claiming that the rapper "snuck in" more time with King following her court case with the Kardashian family, which she ultimately lost.

"It was all good until recently this year," she said of co-parenting with Tyga. "Then it dawned on me that him keeping King longer right after I did the case with the Kardashians. That's when he had kind of snuck that in there, trying to keep King, my son."

Of the added time she wants with King, Angela said, "I know I'm going to win and I'm going to have my time with my son."

She also opened up about her recent spiritual journey and her decision to get sober.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

"I just feel like my kids are getting older and I need to be 100 percent clear minded at all times," Angela said. "I don't want to feel like I'm getting attacked or blindsided in any way."

Earlier this month, Angela asked the court for more visitation and transparency surrounding King. She also asked that the court order Tyga to cover her legal bills.

The model alleged that she currently only gets 24 hours a week with King, claiming that her ex "refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives." Additionally, she alleged that Tyga was holding back important information on King’s health, safety and welfare, such as the location of his school and his prescriptions.

In his response, Tyga requested full physical and legal custody of King, and that Angela be granted "reasonable visitation," on weekends. He is also asking that she provide written permission if wanting to take their son outside of the state, and that they maintain the holiday schedule they've already set in place.

Angela recently told ET that "the most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son." She continued, "Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids."

For more on Angela's transformation and where she stands with the Kardashians, watch ET's exclusive interview below.

RELATED CONTENT: