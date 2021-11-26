Black Friday and the holiday season are here which means it’s the most wonderful time of the year: the time when people start decorating for Christmas! With all the disruptions in the global supply chain, there’s no denying that Christmas is going to cost more this year as rising inflation rates push toy and food prices higher. But when it comes to Christmas decorations, there are plenty of deals to help keep your holidays merry and bright on a budget.

These days, holiday decor is so much more than just the classic Christmas lights and other outdoor Christmas decorations. With this holiday season occurring amid the still-ongoing pandemic, the ability to create a cozy and festive Christmas atmosphere safely at home is more important than ever.

From a glowing tree topper to a matching towel set that will adorn your home with holiday magic, shop budget-friendly decor to help you deck the halls this holiday season.

Get started on those Christmas decoration ideas (and Christmas decoration budget) to help make this Christmas a merry one. and be sure to check out our beauty advent calendar picks, seasonal entertaining essentials and, of course, our gift guide. Keep reading to check out some of the best deals on Christmas decorations for 2021.

Capiz star and center gem tree topper Wayfair Capiz star and center gem tree topper Adorned with a clear gem center and twisted wire base, this 12-point star tree topper has 10 lights inside to help it shine atop any Christmas tree. It includes four spare bulbs and two spare fuses to ensure this star will glow on your tree for years to come. $78 $70 Buy Now

Pre-Lit Christmas garland Walmart Pre-Lit Christmas garland Equipped with 50 LED lights, this pre-lit Christmas garland stretches to an impressive 9 feet and is adorned with silver bristles, pine cones and red berries to make any mantle appear merry and bright. $60 $45 Buy Now

Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar Macy's Countdown to Christmas chocolate advent calendar Give the gift of delicious winter holiday magic this year with a chocolate advent calendar from Macy’s Candy Kitchen. This tasty way to countdown until Christmas contains 24 pieces of premium chocolate in an assortment of character shapes. $20 $10 Buy Now

Christmas stocking set Wayfair Christmas stocking set This year, hang these stockings by the chimney with care so that St. Nicholas can fill them with stocking stuffers galore. This cheerfully designed three-piece stocking set comes with loop hangers for extra convenience come Christmas morning. $30 $21 Buy Now

The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah Wayfair The Holiday Aisle Battery Operated Menorah Perfect for the mantel, light up each LED candle for Hanukkah with this classic electric menorah by turning the bulb. It also has a timer function -- the menorah will turn itself on for six hours, then turn itself off for 18 hours. $87 $83 Buy Now

Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow Walmart Christmas Reindeer decorative holiday pillow Cozy up with a pair of reindeer this Christmas season with this festive holiday throw pillow. Crafted out of 100% cotton with a built-in zipper for easy cleaning, this decorative pillow can easily become a Christmas staple for any couch. $33 $28 Buy Now

Reindeer Door Mat HamlinRowShop Etsy Reindeer Door Mat HamlinRowShop This reindeer-printed doormat is so cute, we'd be tempted to leave it out year-round. $23 AND UP $14 AND UP Buy Now

Holiday bathroom towel set Wayfair Holiday bathroom towel set Deck the halls, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere towels are needed with this holiday towel set that includes one bath and two hand towels featuring a gold Christmas tree and red stars. $26 $20 Buy Now

