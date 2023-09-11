Blake Lively looks like she's about to hit up Studio 54 rather than New York Fashion Week. On Monday, the Gossip Girl star returned to the Big Apple to attend Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2024 runway show at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York.

The mother of four and Ryan Reynolds' wife sported a disco-style gold sequin bell-bottom jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a skinny belt. Lively wore her hair down in loose curls and accessorized her look with a pair of gold statement earrings.

The fashion show was a star-studded affair. In addition to Lively, And Just Like That star Nicole Ari Parker, comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish, Oscar winner Halle Berry and her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, were in attendance and seated next to one another on the front row.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blake Lively, Van Hunt, Halle Berry, Nicole Ari Parker, and Tiffany Haddish - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

And the stars kept coming, with Real Housewives alum Lisa Rinna, model Irina Shayk, actress Vanessa Hudgens, actress Ellen Pompeo, actress-director Olivia Wilde singer Anitta and singer Rita Ora all at the show.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

During the event, ET spoke with Kors about what it means to have the support of celebrities like Lively, who he has dressed in the past, at his runway shows.

"I am such a fan of talent -- whether it's musical talent, theatrical talent, film. It's sort of like this great tennis match. I have such respect for all the talent and the hard work they put into everything they do and I think we kind of feed off of each other," the designer explained. "In that respect -- and they know that I really care about them, not just as celebrities but in many instances as friends -- it doesn’t matter who you are, everyone has their bad days. I try and make people feel as confident as they can."

Kors added that upon first seeing Lively in person, he knew she was "lit from within."

"I knew that she was talented, beautiful and had this inner light. I think I took her to her first fashion event back in the day and it's funny over the years when I think about it," Kors said of the 36-year-old Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress. "...It’s wonderful to spot new talent and then also to nourish people as their careers continue to evolve."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

For more star sightings at this year's New York Fashion Week, check out ET's gallery.

RELATED CONTENT: