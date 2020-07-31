Shopping

Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale: Save Up to 80% on Women's Designer Clothing and Decor

By ETonline Staff
Bloomingdale's sale
The Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through Aug. 2, Bloomingdale's is offering 60% to 75% off wear-now styles and 30% to 50% off regular-price items, including a large selection of designer clothing, shoes, bags and jewelry. You can also save 20% on almost all cookware, kitchen electrics, gadgets and home goods like furniture and rugs. Plus, Loyallists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Plus, on Aug. 1, the department store is having a one-day home sale where you can save 20% to 75% on thousands of items from brands like Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Nespresso and KitchenAid.

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from the Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale.

Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set
Bloomingdale's
Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set
Cuisinart

This item is part of the 100% Bloomingdale’s collection, featuring exclusive pieces you won’t find anywhere else. With a textured copper-hued finish and Heat Surround Technology, this cookware set includes a 1-quart open saucier, a 2-quart covered sauce pan, a 3-quart covered sauce pan, a 10" open saute pan, a 4-quart covered casserole, a 6-quart covered stockpot and a 7.87"W steamer insert. This pots and pans set is 75% off when you use promo code ONEDAY at checkout.

ORIGINALLY $950

Kate Studded Shoulder Bag
Zadig & Voltaire
Zadig & Voltaire Kate Studded Shoulder Bag
Bloomingdale's
Kate Studded Shoulder Bag
Zadig & Voltaire

This studded shoulder bag from Zadig & Voltaire is 60% off -- a steal at $218. The best part is the inside flap that's signed by Kate Moss with her personal mantra: "Live and Love! Kate."

ORIGINALLY $548

Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Low-Top Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
Low-Top Sneakers
Stella McCartney

Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 50% off.

REGULARLY $685

Women's Square Sunglasses
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Women's Sunglasses, 50mm
Bloomingdale's
Women's Square Sunglasses
Stella McCartney

The perfect pair of black sunglasses will never go out of style, especially if they're Stella McCartney. Take 40% off these stunners, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $220

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory
Theory Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Bloomingdale's
Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt
Theory

This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. At 75% off, this shirt is a must-have.

REGULARLY $345

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand
J Brand Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
Bloomingdale's
Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron
J Brand

These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. Grab these stylish jeans for 30% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $228

New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set
Villeroy & Boch
Villeroy & Boch New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set
Bloomingdale's
New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set
Villeroy & Boch

This classic porcelain Villeroy & Bach dinnerware set includes six 10.5" dinner plates, 8.25" salad plates and 9" rim soup bowls. Take 81% off the retail price of this set for a limited time.

ORIGINALLY $552

