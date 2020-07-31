The Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through Aug. 2, Bloomingdale's is offering 60% to 75% off wear-now styles and 30% to 50% off regular-price items, including a large selection of designer clothing, shoes, bags and jewelry. You can also save 20% on almost all cookware, kitchen electrics, gadgets and home goods like furniture and rugs. Plus, Loyallists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

Plus, on Aug. 1, the department store is having a one-day home sale where you can save 20% to 75% on thousands of items from brands like Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Nespresso and KitchenAid.

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from the Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale.

Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set Cuisinart Bloomingdale's Hammered Copper Triply 11-Piece Set Cuisinart This item is part of the 100% Bloomingdale’s collection, featuring exclusive pieces you won’t find anywhere else. With a textured copper-hued finish and Heat Surround Technology, this cookware set includes a 1-quart open saucier, a 2-quart covered sauce pan, a 3-quart covered sauce pan, a 10" open saute pan, a 4-quart covered casserole, a 6-quart covered stockpot and a 7.87"W steamer insert. This pots and pans set is 75% off when you use promo code ONEDAY at checkout. ORIGINALLY $950 $339.99 at Bloomingdale's

Kate Studded Shoulder Bag Zadig & Voltaire Bloomingdale's Kate Studded Shoulder Bag Zadig & Voltaire This studded shoulder bag from Zadig & Voltaire is 60% off -- a steal at $218. The best part is the inside flap that's signed by Kate Moss with her personal mantra: "Live and Love! Kate." ORIGINALLY $548 $219.20 at Bloomingdale's

Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 50% off. REGULARLY $685 $342.50 at Bloomingdale's

Women's Square Sunglasses Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Women's Square Sunglasses Stella McCartney The perfect pair of black sunglasses will never go out of style, especially if they're Stella McCartney. Take 40% off these stunners, while supplies last. REGULARLY $220 $132 at Bloomingdale's

Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory Bloomingdale's Stretch Silk Tie-Front Shirt Theory This silk shirt from Theory is a wardrobe staple. At 75% off, this shirt is a must-have. REGULARLY $345 $86.25 at Bloomingdale's

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand Bloomingdale's Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. Grab these stylish jeans for 30% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $228 $159.60 at Bloomingdale's

New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set Villeroy & Boch Bloomingdale's New Cottage 18-Piece Dinnerware Catering Set Villeroy & Boch This classic porcelain Villeroy & Bach dinnerware set includes six 10.5" dinner plates, 8.25" salad plates and 9" rim soup bowls. Take 81% off the retail price of this set for a limited time. ORIGINALLY $552 $99.99 at Bloomingdale's

