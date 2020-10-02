Shopping

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Women's Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Bloomingdale's sale
Bloomingdale's

The Bloomingedale's Friends and Family sale is on! Shop your favorites now for 20% off women's clothing, beauty and almost all kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware.

Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.  

Also, take 20% off almost all kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware with promo code FRIENDS. Finally, get $20 off every $150 you spend on beauty products. 

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale.

Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua
Aqua Faux Leather Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua

These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown.

REGULARLY $68

Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels
Aqua
Aqua Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels
Bloomingdale's
Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels
Aqua

Aqua's Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels with make you look stunning every time you step out of your house in this during the cold months.  This coat has an all over plush feel and concealed hook-and-bar closures.

REGULARLY $168

Caballo Floral-Lace Sleeve Sweater
French Connection
French Connection Caballo Floral-Lace Sleeve Sweater
Bloomingdale's
Caballo Floral-Lace Sleeve Sweater
French Connection

This French Connection Caballo Floral-Lace Sleeve Sweater's long sheer floral lace sleeves really make this winter white sweater pop.

ORIGINALLY $118

Audrey Midi Dress
Ramy Brook
Audrey Midi Dress
Bloomingdale's
Audrey Midi Dress
Ramy Brook

This classic Ramy Brook dress in cloud blue would look great paired under a jean jacket for fall. 

REGULARLY $425

Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Honeydew
Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's
Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Honeydew

The Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set will make you look like and feel a million bucks -- even if you are on your way to bed.

REGULARLY $54

J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark
J Brand
Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark
Bloomingdale's
J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark
J Brand

These dark-wash J Brand skinny jeans are super flattering and are easy to dress up or down. 

REGULARLY $188

Lou-Lou Cold-Shoulder Top
Sanctuary
Sanctuary Lou-Lou Cold-Shoulder Top
Bloomingdale's
Lou-Lou Cold-Shoulder Top
Sanctuary

Sanctuary's Lou-Lou Cold-Shoulder Top is a super on-trend shirt that comes in both black and white.

REGULARLY $54

Overprinted Wrap Dress
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Overprinted Wrap Dress
Bloomingdale's
Overprinted Wrap Dress
Tory Burch

This Tory Burch Overprinted Wrap Dress is on sale for a whopping 43% off, while supplies and sizes last.

REGULARLY $498

Belted Utility Jumpsuit
We Wore What
Who Wore What Belted Utility Jumpsuit
Bloomingdale's
Belted Utility Jumpsuit
We Wore What

Who Wore What Belted Utility Jumpsuit is a 100 Bloomingdale's exclusive and also 74% off the retail price.

 

REGULARLY $218

Low-Top Platform Sneakers
Superga
Platform Sneakers
Superga
Low-Top Platform Sneakers
Superga

These white platform Supergas add a fun twist to your classic everyday sneakers. 

REGULARLY $99

Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress
Joie
Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress
Bloomingdale's
Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress
Joie

This ruffled button-up Joie mini dress is sure to become your new go-to outfit. Available in white and olive green, pair it with sneakers or sandals for an effortless summer look. 

REGULARLY $228

Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals
Sam Edelman
Women's Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals
Bloomingdale's
Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals
Sam Edelman

Upgrade any outfit with these flirty heels from Sam Edelman, available in black, gold, or white. 

REGULARLY $130

Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Bloomingdale's
Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is able to warm, air fry, convection bake, convection broil and toast with this all-in-one design. This Cuisinart is also 57% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $365

Pro 900 Series
Nutribullet
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
Bloomingdale's
Pro 900 Series
Nutribullet

The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series 9-piece set includes: 136-page recipe book and user manual, 32-page pocket nutritionist, 1 extractor blade, 1 900-watt high-torque power base, 1 flip-top to-go lid with 1 colossal cup, 1 comfort lip ring, and 1 tall cup with 1 handled lip ring.

REGULARLY $158

16-Quart Stock Pot
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 16-Quart Stock Pot
Bloomingdale's
16-Quart Stock Pot
Le Creuset

The Le Creuset 16-Quart Stock Pot is classic enameled cast iron cookware which comes in three different colors.

REGULARLY $150

 

Shop Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale

