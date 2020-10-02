The Bloomingedale's Friends and Family sale is on! Shop your favorites now for 20% off women's clothing, beauty and almost all kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware.

Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.

Also, take 20% off almost all kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware with promo code FRIENDS. Finally, get $20 off every $150 you spend on beauty products.

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Friends and Family Sale.

Faux Leather Leggings Aqua Bloomingdale's Faux Leather Leggings Aqua These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown. REGULARLY $68 $51 at Bloomingdale's

Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels Aqua Bloomingdale's Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels Aqua Aqua's Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels with make you look stunning every time you step out of your house in this during the cold months. This coat has an all over plush feel and concealed hook-and-bar closures. REGULARLY $168 $126 at Bloomingdale's

Caballo Floral-Lace Sleeve Sweater French Connection Bloomingdale's Caballo Floral-Lace Sleeve Sweater French Connection This French Connection Caballo Floral-Lace Sleeve Sweater's long sheer floral lace sleeves really make this winter white sweater pop. ORIGINALLY $118 $88.50 at Bloomingdale's

Audrey Midi Dress Ramy Brook Bloomingdale's Audrey Midi Dress Ramy Brook This classic Ramy Brook dress in cloud blue would look great paired under a jean jacket for fall. REGULARLY $425 $239.06 at Bloomingdale's

Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew Bloomingdale's Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew The Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set will make you look like and feel a million bucks -- even if you are on your way to bed. REGULARLY $54 $40.50 at Bloomingdale's

J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark J Brand Bloomingdale's J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark J Brand These dark-wash J Brand skinny jeans are super flattering and are easy to dress up or down. REGULARLY $188 $105.45 at Bloomingdale's

Lou-Lou Cold-Shoulder Top Sanctuary Bloomingdale's Lou-Lou Cold-Shoulder Top Sanctuary Sanctuary's Lou-Lou Cold-Shoulder Top is a super on-trend shirt that comes in both black and white. REGULARLY $54 $40.50 at Bloomingdale's

Overprinted Wrap Dress Tory Burch Bloomingdale's Overprinted Wrap Dress Tory Burch This Tory Burch Overprinted Wrap Dress is on sale for a whopping 43% off, while supplies and sizes last. REGULARLY $498 $280.13 at Bloomingdale's

Belted Utility Jumpsuit We Wore What Bloomingdale's Belted Utility Jumpsuit We Wore What Who Wore What Belted Utility Jumpsuit is a 100 Bloomingdale's exclusive and also 74% off the retail price. REGULARLY $218 $55.69 at Bloomingdale's

Low-Top Platform Sneakers Superga Superga Low-Top Platform Sneakers Superga These white platform Supergas add a fun twist to your classic everyday sneakers. REGULARLY $99 $74.25 at Bloomingdale's

Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress Joie Bloomingdale's Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress Joie This ruffled button-up Joie mini dress is sure to become your new go-to outfit. Available in white and olive green, pair it with sneakers or sandals for an effortless summer look. REGULARLY $228 $102.60 at Bloomingdale's

Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals Sam Edelman Bloomingdale's Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals Sam Edelman Upgrade any outfit with these flirty heels from Sam Edelman, available in black, gold, or white. REGULARLY $130 $47.78 at Bloomingdale's

Air Fryer Toaster Oven Cuisinart Bloomingdale's Air Fryer Toaster Oven Cuisinart The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is able to warm, air fry, convection bake, convection broil and toast with this all-in-one design. This Cuisinart is also 57% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $365 $159 at Bloomingdale's

Pro 900 Series Nutribullet Bloomingdale's Pro 900 Series Nutribullet The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series 9-piece set includes: 136-page recipe book and user manual, 32-page pocket nutritionist, 1 extractor blade, 1 900-watt high-torque power base, 1 flip-top to-go lid with 1 colossal cup, 1 comfort lip ring, and 1 tall cup with 1 handled lip ring. REGULARLY $158 $63.99 at Bloomingdale's

16-Quart Stock Pot Le Creuset Bloomingdale's 16-Quart Stock Pot Le Creuset The Le Creuset 16-Quart Stock Pot is classic enameled cast iron cookware which comes in three different colors. REGULARLY $150 $119.99 at Bloomingdale's

