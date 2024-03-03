Blue Bloods bid farewell to Treat Williams' recurring character on Friday.

Williams -- who died on June 12, 2023 at age 71 as the result of a traffic collision -- played Lenny Ross, the best friend to Tom Selleck's character, New York City Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan.

During the third episode of the series' 14th and final season, the show revealed that Lenny had died from cancer. It was first revealed that he'd been diagnosed with cancer during Williams' final appearance as the character last season.

Williams portrayed Lenny six times over the course of the show, first appearing in season 6 in 2016. His final appearance came in season 13, episode 20, titled "Irish Exits."

Selleck's character, Frank, honored his longtime friend and former partner during the family meal, expressing, "Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver, and I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell."

"But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad," Frank continued. "So Lenny: We'll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I'll see ya on down the road."

The show closed on a title card honoring Williams, which featured a photo of him and Selleck in character, smiling with their arms over each others' shoulders. The title card read, "In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams. 1951-2023."

In June 2023, Williams tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Vermont, when his vehicle and a 2008 Honda SUV collided. Williams died after succumbing to severe trauma and blood loss from the crash.

Family and close friends paid their last respects at a private funeral that same month.

Williams' final role came on the drama series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, in which he played CBS executive William Paley and husband to magazine editor Barbara "Babe" Paley, played by Naomi Watts.

ET spoke with Watts at the show's premiere in January, and the actress reflected on his memory.

"It's truly heartbreaking, because he had such gratitude for this role at this point in his life," Watts shared. "I mean, we all did because the writing is so delicious... but Treat was just-- He couldn't believe it. Everyday he was like, 'Oh my god, these words!'"

"In between the scenes that we were making, he just talked endlessly about how happy he was and about his beautiful family and his dogs and living in Vermont," she shared. "It's really horrible that he won't get to see this and see us all celebrate his work."

RELATED CONTENT: