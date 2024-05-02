With spring in full swing, portable speakers are a must-have to bring music wherever the sun may take you. If you're looking to fill your home with tunes or take your favorite playlist outside, Bose just added a new product to its acclaimed SoundLink Bluetooth speaker range. Introducing the SoundLink Max — Bose's largest portable Bluetooth speaker yet that's ready to get the party started with legendary sound.

As of May 2, the Bose SoundLink Max is now available for preorder for $399 and will ship on May 16.

The new and portable SoundLink Max speaker offers plenty of power and packs a 20-hour battery life into its compact design. At 10.42 inches wide, the SoundLink Max weighs just under five pounds and its both waterproof and dust-resistant. Bose included a removable grab-and-go handle crafted from a soft-textured rope that gives the speaker a boombox style made for summertime adventures.

Using what the company calls Bose Articulated Array, the SoundLink Max has three drivers across the front of the speaker creating a wide stereo soundstage that sounds like it should be coming from a much larger speaker. Plus, two custom-designed passive radiators provide "a level of bass performance that also defies the speaker size," according to Bose.

When your phone battery starts running low, you can plug it in to the speaker's USB-C port to charge up. This way your phone can stay on and so does the music.

For even more ways to level up your audio this season, check out all the best Bose headphone and speaker deals happening right now. Below, save up to $100 on noise-cancelling headphones, earbuds and more of Bose's Bluetooth speaker options.

