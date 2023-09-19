Sales & Deals

Bose's Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Are $90 Off at Amazon Ahead of October Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:43 AM PDT, September 19, 2023

Our favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Bose 700, are currently 21% off in this limited-time sale.

Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, taking an important call, or blocking out the noise on a long flight, a good pair of headphones can be a game changer. For a serious sound upgrade, Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones designed to last without sacrificing comfort. And right now, there is a rare deal on our favorite pair, the Bose 700, to snag a new pair of top-tier headphones for less.

Ahead of October Prime Day, officially called Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11, Amazon is knocking $90 off the Bose 700.

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

When it comes to enjoying audio and calls with zero noise, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 gets the job done. This pair of popular over-ear headphones comes with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, so you can enjoy your favorite podcast, songs, games, and videos along with best-in-class voice calls without distraction.

With a sleek design, the supremely comfortable Bose 700 headphones generate a balanced sound with good bass. They feature an unrivaled microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Plus, they last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

