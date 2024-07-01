Bre Tiesi is opening up about what it's like to co-parent her 2-year-old son, Legendary Love, with Nick Cannon.

Talking with ET at Legendary's birthday party over the weekend, the Selling Sunset star, 33, let fans in on what it's like to raise a child with Cannon, who is dad to 12 children in total. Despite being split so many ways, Tiesi says the 43-year-old comedian is one of the most committed dads she knows and that he always has time for his kids.

"He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi shared of managing the schedules. "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off."

She adds, "It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up."

Tiesi and Cannon's son was born on June 28, 2022 and the parents -- who are not currently together but had an on-and-off relationship for years, according to Tiesi -- have documented their situation on social media in the two years since.

Back in June, the model and influencer celebrated Father's Day by posting a tribute to Cannon, in which she thanked him -- on behalf of their only child together -- for being a great dad.

"Happy Father's Day to the most Ncredible father and person! Words can't express the depth of my gratitude and appreciation for you and all that you do for our family. We love you and we will celebrate you today and everyday 🫶🏼," she shared.

In her new interview from Legendary's second birthday celebration -- which she told ET cost around $20,000 -- she echoed her previous statements about Cannon, sharing that she -- and the mothers of Cannon's other 11 children -- are happy with how he approaches fatherhood.

"He is a great father. I don't know why people give him such a hard time, like, if there's anything that man genuinely cares about, it's being a good and present dad and he makes it work," she said.

Tiesi continued, "None of us have any issues or anything, so I feel like it's about the kids and they're gonna always be first."

Cannon is dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, Golden Sagon, 7, Rise Messiah, 1, Powerful Queen, 3, twins Zion and Zillion, 3, Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, Onyx Ice Cole, 1, and Halo Marie, 1. He also had a son, Zen, who died at five months old in 2021.

He shares Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, Rise and Powerful come from his relationship with Brittany Bell; Zion, Zillion and Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and Zen and Halo with Alyssa Scott.

Tiesi shares that when it comes to spending time with his children, Cannon does not skimp on spreading the love.

"Nick is very good at accommodating whatever is requested," she said, adding that they keep a set schedule. "He's very present -- anything I ask for, he's there. Any like milestones or photo shoots or anything like, we -- you know, I try to always accommodate him as well because he is very busy and he does have multiple productions and everything else."

"It's really all about being a team and that way it really makes it easy for him to show up and I'm not setting him up for failure," she said.

While it may not have worked out romantically between the longtime friends, they seem to be working well together as far as little Legendary is concerned. As for her other romantic prospects, back in November, Tiesi discussed her love life with ET.

"I will say right now I'm not exploring other things, I'm very much barely managing my child and my life. I don't have time to really do that," she said at the time.

She added: "But I think for me, I'm someone that's so honest and so open, and I'm never going to lie or avoid things, so when people ask me about dating or who I've dated or experiences, I answer like I just don't really see the point in lying about it."

RELATED CONTENT: