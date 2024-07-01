Nick Cannon is opening up about his decision to financially protect his most valuable personal asset -- his reproductive organs.

Over the weekend, the Masked Singer host and father of 12 enjoyed a day out in the sun celebrating his son, Legendary's, 2nd birthday in style.

Cannon -- who shares Legendary with Bre Tiesi -- spoke with ET at the celebration after playing with his young son in a bounce house with friends and family.

During the conversation, Cannon, 43, addressed his recent announcement, which he made early last month, that he'd had his testicles insured for $10 million.

"I had to insure my most valuable assets," Cannon said with a laugh. "Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs... so I was like, 'Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part."

Nick Cannon smiles for photos at Fox's Spring Press Event in March 2024. - FOX via Getty Images

The whole thing was done in partnership with an organic soap and men's grooming company -- but Cannon stressed that the insurance was not an indication that he's planning on expanding his brood anytime soon.

"[I'm] just making sure nothing goes wrong," Cannon said.

As for his young son, Legendary -- who was born on June 28, 2022 -- Cannon could hardly contain his glee over how big his little guy is getting and how much he's maturing at just 2 years old.

"I mean it, I'm super impressed, just based off of his his social skills," Cannon said. "I mean, he's one of these kids that has so much personality and is super talkative -- even at like 2!"

"Obviously, I got a lot of kids to be able to see [how] he's definitely, like, more outgoing and it almost feels like he's built for this world," Cannon added.

ET also spoke with Tiesi at Legendary's big birthday bash and she opened up about what Cannon is like as a dad. Despite being split so many ways, Tiesi says the 43-year-old comedian -- whom she is in a romantic relationship with, but dating off and on over several years -- is one of the most committed dads she knows and that he always has time for his kids.

"He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi shared of managing the schedules. "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off."

She adds, "It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up."

Apart from his son with Tiesi, Cannon is also father to 11 other children with several other women. He shares 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3, and Rise Messiah, 1, with Brittany Bell; Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 3, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Onyx Ice Cole, 1, with LaNisha Cole; Halo, 1, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott's other son, Zen, died from brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

For more on Cannon's sizable family and his role as a dad, check out the video below.

