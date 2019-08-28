Brie Larson is showing off her pipes!

The 29-year-old Captain Marvel star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a video of herself covering Miley Cyrus' latest song, "Slide Away." In the impressive clip, Larson sports a black-and-white polka dot dress as she plays a blue guitar and belts out the emotional track.

The incredible video comes after Cyrus wowed the crowd at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with a live performance of her song, which many speculate is about her ex, Liam Hemsworth.

🎥 Brie Larson via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/DbwKjyjKY0 — Brie Larson Archives (@brielarsoncom) August 27, 2019

Cyrus' famous friends gave her lots of Instagram love following the intense performance on Monday night, with Mindy Kaling gushing that it was "so good" and Naomi Campbell calling it an "amazing performance."

Tish Cyrus, the singer's mom who was backstage at the VMAs, wrote that her daughter's voice is "insane."

As for Larson, this isn't the first time she's been known to belt out a pop song! For an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, she and her Captain Marvel co-star, Samuel Jackson, performed Ariana Grande's song, "7 Rings."

Larson also sang "Crazy on You" by Heart in a Captain Marvel bonus feature. Check it out:

