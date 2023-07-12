From outdoor brunches to backyard dinner parties, this season has a lot of home cooking in store and Amazon has everything you need to prepare for your next warm-weather gathering. Right now, the retailer is heating things up with incredible Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja and KitchenAid, along with Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry cookware.

Shop Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Nothing sparks joy quite like saving money on something you know you’ll use every day like all the tools, utensils, appliances, dishes, and cookware used in the kitchen. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon has all kinds of kitchenware discounts on best-sellers like Keurig coffee makers, Le Creuset cast irons and KitchenAid mixers.

To help you prepare delicious summer meals and save time in the kitchen, we've gathered our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals on colorful highly-rated cookware and appliances that will brighten up your home this summer. Hurry to shop the best kitchen deals before the sale event ends tonight.

HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler Amazon HyperChiller Iced Coffee & Beverage Cooler If you start your mornings hitting the floor running and don’t have time to prepare your iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds. It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller. $25 $17 Shop Now

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper Amazon KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep. $60 $44 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Top-Rated KitchenAid Appliances

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Everything From Your TikTok FYP That's on Sale for Prime Day

18 Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Deals: Save Big on Kitchen Essentials

The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

The 20 Best Patio Furniture Deals During Prime Day — Up to 60% Off

The Viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler Is Back in Stock for Prime Day

Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Keurig Coffee Machine Deals

The Best Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Take Up to 45% Off

Save Now on Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills During Amazon Prime Day