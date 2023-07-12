Brighten Up Your Home with Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals: Shop Top-Rated Rachael Ray & Ayesha Curry Cookware
From outdoor brunches to backyard dinner parties, this season has a lot of home cooking in store and Amazon has everything you need to prepare for your next warm-weather gathering. Right now, the retailer is heating things up with incredible Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja and KitchenAid, along with Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry cookware.
Nothing sparks joy quite like saving money on something you know you’ll use every day like all the tools, utensils, appliances, dishes, and cookware used in the kitchen. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon has all kinds of kitchenware discounts on best-sellers like Keurig coffee makers, Le Creuset cast irons and KitchenAid mixers.
To help you prepare delicious summer meals and save time in the kitchen, we've gathered our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals on colorful highly-rated cookware and appliances that will brighten up your home this summer. Hurry to shop the best kitchen deals before the sale event ends tonight.
Featuring a light blue shimmer finish and PlatinumShield Technology silver nonstick for effortless food release, Rachael Ray's nonstick fry pan makes cleanup a breeze.
The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The unique shallow yet wide size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals.
Simplify your meal prep process with this sleek knife set.
Save now on Keurig's single serve coffee brewer in six different colors.
The iconic KitchenAid mixer is $70 off during the huge Amazon Prime Day shopping event.
Featuring saucepans in two convenient sizes, a covered Dutch oven, two frying pans, gourmets and novice chefs alike will be prepped in the kitchen.
Selena Gomez used this dazzling set of rainbow knives on her at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max. Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a spring refresh, while supplies last.
The lightweight, compact Dash air fryer switches from oil to AirCrisp Technology, reducing fat by 70-80% without sacrificing flavor.
If you start your mornings hitting the floor running and don’t have time to prepare your iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill your coffee in less than 60 seconds. It works with ALL types of coffee makers whether you use a single brew or a K-Cup by brewing directly in to your HyperChiller.
This KitchenAid 5-speed hand mixer can seriously elevate your at-home baking antics.
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this 14-piece Rachael Ray Brights Nonstick Cookware Set.
Prepare your morning brew up to 24 hours in advance with the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker. Plus, you can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours with the variable warming plate.
GreenPan's cookware set is incredibly durable and scratch-resistant. Plus, it is oven and broiler-safe up to 600°F to support all of your cooking needs.
This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
