'Bringing Up Bates' Stars Tori Bates and Bobby Smith Reveal Their Baby's Gender and Name (Exclusive)

Tori Bates and Bobby Smith know the gender of their baby!

The 22-year-old Bringing Up Bates star and her husband are having a baby boy, whom they will be naming Robert Ellis Smith IV, ET exclusively confirms.

"We’re having a baby boy! We are beyond excited! We decided on Robert Ellis Smith IV for his name, but we will call him Cade," the expecting parents tell ET. "This little one has already changed our lives for the better and is so loved. We cannot wait to meet him! Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown us. We are truly blessed."

Bates and Smith announced that they were expecting their first child together in May. Since finding out she was with child, Bates has suffered from severe morning sickness, but is elated to be pregnant.

The couple met in 2015 through a mutual friend and began courting in November of 2016. The lovebirds got engaged in September 2017 and tied the knot in front of 700 people, including Bates' 18 siblings, on Dec. 16, 2017.

Bringing Up Bates airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on UP TV.

