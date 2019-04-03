Britney Spears is getting the support she needs from those closest to her.

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram to praise his lady love for doing what is best for herself. Asghari reposted the "Oops, I Did It Again" singer's Instagram, which read, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit."

The model and actor then captioned his post, "It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am ♥️ #stronger."

A source close to the Spears family told ET on Wednesday that the 37-year-old singer is currently in a facility taking time to care for herself because she’s been under tremendous stress over her father, Jamie Spears', current health crisis.

Spears' beau isn't the only person offering Spears kind words during this difficult time. Her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also took to Instagram to praise her big sis.

"Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best #WCW👯‍♀️💕," Jaime Lynn wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two.

A second source told ET that Spears is worried about losing her father after he was rushed to the hospital and nearly died when his colon ruptured last year. Her father is still in recovery.

"Her father's illness has frightened her," the source shared. "He has always been her savior and her support system and it doesn't seem that he is getting better. She has always trusted her father in every way and is finding it difficult to deal with the possibility of losing him."

“She has had little communication to the outside world and spends most of her time with the staff and kids," the source claimed. "She's truly isolating herself. She is painfully protective of her children and doesn't trust anyone with them. She worries constantly about them. The children are doing fine. She loves them so much and tries so hard with them."'

According to the source, Spears' relationship with her longtime boyfriend has also been affected. "She hasn't felt emotionally available for the relationship," the source expressed. "She has been white-knuckling this time just trying to hold it together."

However, last month another source told ET that Asghari was doing his best to be there for Spears.

