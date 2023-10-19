Streaming

Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Hits Shelves Soon: Here's How to Get the Book and Audiobook

Britney Spears Attends Movie Premiere
Getty Images
By Doriean Stevenson
Published: 11:20 AM PDT, October 19, 2023

The global pop star gets personal in her upcoming book, and new Audible subscribers can experience it for free.

Since her days as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club, Britney Spears has captured the hearts of many with her magnetic personality and undeniable talent. Rising to become an internationally known performer has its highs (sold-out shows, devoted fans), but also brings many lows (high-profile relationships and heartbreaking family drama). 

Spears has endured the high price of fame and is now sharing her story in her own words in a new memoir, The Woman in Me, out Tuesday, October 24. The book and audiobook — narrated by Michelle Williams — are available for pre-order now. 

Pre-Order Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman in Me'

Now free of her 13-year conservatorship, the star is opening up to fans in a new way. The Woman in Me touches on her life balancing fame and motherhood, her relationships and more. In the book, Spears reveals several details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, including an alleged abortion and claims of infidelity.

Spears' memoir is already an Amazon bestseller and the chances of the physical copies selling out on or soon after the October 24 release date is high. Avoid the literary FOMO and pre-order your copy today.

'The Woman in Me'

'The Woman in Me'
Simon & Schuster

'The Woman in Me'

Spears shares never-before-heard details about her personal life in her new memoir. 

$23

Hardcover

Pre-Order Now

$0

Audiobook Free Trial

Pre-Order Now

If you prefer your books in audio form, you're in for a treat. Not only is The Woman in Me audiobook narrated by actress Michelle Williams, but it's also free for new Audible subscribers thanks to a 30-day free trial. After 30 days, the subscription is 60% off for the first four months. 

Dive further into the life of a one-of-a-kind superstar. Read or hear it all when The Woman in Me drops next week — but be sure to pre-order today. 

Pre-Order 'The Woman in Me'

