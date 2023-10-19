Since her days as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club, Britney Spears has captured the hearts of many with her magnetic personality and undeniable talent. Rising to become an internationally known performer has its highs (sold-out shows, devoted fans), but also brings many lows (high-profile relationships and heartbreaking family drama).

Spears has endured the high price of fame and is now sharing her story in her own words in a new memoir, The Woman in Me, out Tuesday, October 24. The book and audiobook — narrated by Michelle Williams — are available for pre-order now.

Now free of her 13-year conservatorship, the star is opening up to fans in a new way. The Woman in Me touches on her life balancing fame and motherhood, her relationships and more. In the book, Spears reveals several details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, including an alleged abortion and claims of infidelity.

Spears' memoir is already an Amazon bestseller

If you prefer your books in audio form, you're in for a treat. Not only is The Woman in Me audiobook narrated by actress Michelle Williams, but it's also free for new Audible subscribers thanks to a 30-day free trial. After 30 days, the subscription is 60% off for the first four months.

The Woman in Me drops next week

