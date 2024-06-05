Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are adding some adorable new family members to their home team! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife are preparing for a batch of fluffy ducklings.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed the exciting news on her Instagram Stories on June 4. Sharing a photo of a clutch of duck eggs, she wrote, "Guys OMG, our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies can't wait to see them."

However, the journey to becoming duck parents has already faced a minor setback. Shortly after her initial announcement, Brittany provided an update that one of the eggs did not make it.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story - Instagram

"One of the eggs was broke, and I think she literally took it away...and then there were 8," the 27-year-old explained in a second Instagram Story.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story - Instagram

The pending arrival of ducklings means the Mahomes household will soon have some new additions alongside their furry family members, dogs Steel and Silver.

Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story - Instagram

Brittany and Patrick, who married in March 2022, are parents to daughter Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 17 months.

Last month, Brittany incorporated her son into her exercise routine in the cutest way.

"My dumbbell for the day," Brittany captioned a photo of herself holding Bronze on her hip via her Instagram Story.

Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze - Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Kansas City Current co-owner wore a matching blue workout outfit and snapped selfies and videos in the gym mirror utilizing Bronze as a dumbbell, including carrying him on her back as she did squats.

The bunch working out included Brittany and Patrick with children Bronze and Sterling, who were joined by Melissa Mathews, and trainer duo Betina Gozo Shimonek and Nic Shimonek, as well as their two children, daughter Aluna and son Osa.

Brittany Mahomes with son Bronze - Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Betina posted videos on her Instagram Story of the children "hyping" each other up as they tried different exercise equipment for the first time.

As you could imagine, a workout with multiple children is a lot. But Brittany urges moms to take care of their pelvic floors.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," Brittany posted in March, adding, "From: A girl with a fractured back."

RELATED CONTENT: