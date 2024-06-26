Brittany Mahomes and her daughter, Sterling, wore matching eye-catching orange swimsuits while vacationing in Portugal over the weekend.

The Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, accessorized her one-shouldered, one-piece swimsuit with aviator sunglasses while her toddler sported a pink bucket hat.

"Portugal😍," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her carousel of Instagram photos.

The mom shares 1-year-old son Bronze and 3-year-old Sterling with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28. The Mahomes men also made a cameo in Brittany’s photos, with several shots showing Patrick playing with his kids in the grass and at the beach.

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling - Instagram

Adding to the excitement, the retired soccer player teased her followers, hinting that she may be headed to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performances. When a follower inquired, "Queen are you going to the Eras Tour my friends and I wanna know," Brittany responded with a playful "👀👀👀," leaving fans eagerly anticipating her potential appearance at the concert.

Brittany is known to share family moments, good and bad, on social media. Last month, she incorporated her and Patrick's adorable son into her exercise routine in the cutest way.

Patrick Mahomes - Instagram

"My dumbbell for the day," Brittany captioned a photo of herself holding Bronze on her hip via her Instagram Story.

Brittany wore a blue workout style and snapped selfies and videos in the gym mirror while utilizing Bronze as a dumbbell, including carrying him on her back as she did squats.

As fans can imagine, a workout with multiple children is a lot, but Brittany urges moms to take care of themselves.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," Brittany posted in March, adding, "From: A girl with a fractured back."

