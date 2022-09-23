Shopping

Brooklinen's First-Ever Linen Sale Is Taking 25% off Sheets and Duvet Covers Ideal For All Seasons

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Brooklinen Sale
Brooklinen

The beginning of a new season is an opportunity for a fresh start, and what better way to signal a renewal than with a brand new set of sheets? Experts recommend you should get new sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set. Just in time for the start of fall, the Internet's favorite bedding brand Brooklinen is offering 25% offall linen sheets, duvet covers, quilts and more light-yet-cozy products. 

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Lightweight and breathable, linen is the perfect fabric for any kind of sleeper — especially those who tend to get a little warm when sleeping. Linen sheets are both stronger and more breathable than cotton sheets and they soften to perfection over time for a better night's sleep. Brooklinen's premium sheets feature 100% European linen made from European flax, and are dyed and washed in small batches for unique character. The result is an unfussy, relaxed look that's supremely soft and comfortable.

The Brooklinen sale ends Tuesday, September 27, so make sure to snag a sheet set or two while they're still on sale for 25% off. Below, shop some of our favorite sheet sets, pillowcases, and more linen bedding from Brooklinen.

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling core sheet set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in five essential colors plus eight limited edition seasonal shades.

$299$224
Linen Duvet Cover
Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen
Linen Duvet Cover

This 100% European linen duvet cover is equipped with corner ties and large button closures to keep your duvet insert in place.

$289$217
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Enjoy hotel-quality sheets at home with this crisp white linen set, featuring a core sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.

$430$323
Linen Pillowcases
Linen Pillowcases
Brooklinen
Linen Pillowcases

If you've been struggling with breakouts, switching to pillowcases with natural fabrics can help keep skin troubles at bay.

$69$52
Linen Starter Sheet Set
Linen Starter Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Starter Sheet Set

Treat yourself to a fitted sheet and two pillowcases made with Brooklinen's luxe linen fabric.

$160$136
Linen Quilt Set
Linen Quilt Set
Brooklinen
Linen Quilt Set

Add some texture to your room with a quilted bedding set.

$304$228
Linen Robe
Linen Robe
Brooklinen
Linen Robe

Enjoy at-home spa days with a lightweight linen robe in soothing neutrals.

$149$112

To take your home upgrade one step further, Brooklinen just launched a new line of home fragrance to indulge all your senses. The line includes soy and coconut wax candles, ultra-concentrated room sprays and reed diffusers in luxe packaging. Whether you go for energizing citrus Good Intentions, soothing rosemary and eucalyptus Happy Hour, or the uplifting bergamot and black tea Rise scent, Brooklinen has everything you need to treat yourself or a loved one to a new aromatic experience. 

Brooklinen Candle
Candle
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Candle

With a burn time of 60 hours, this soy and coconut wax blend candle comes in eight scents, including this sensual cedarwood, orange, and nutmeg.

$35$32
Brooklinen Room Spray
Room Spray
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Room Spray

Just a spritz or two of this room spray will perfume your home with the aroma of your choice.

$35$32
Brooklinen Diffuser
Diffuser
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Diffuser

Get flame-free fragrance with this stylish reed diffuser.

$49$44

RELATED CONTENT:

22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home

Walmart Deals: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall

The 36 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More

Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Level Deals Up to 50% Off

The Best Mattress and Bedding Sales and Deals to Shop Today

Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas Are on Sale Now

Anthropologie Sale: Get up to 50% off Our Fall Picks

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep