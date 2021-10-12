Keep your friends close and your favorite dreamboat, South Korean boy band even closer. BTS has once again teamed up with Casetify to launch another tech accessory collaboration that will allow K-pop fans and iPhone users alike (especially the newly minted iPhone 13 ones) to showcase their love for the chart-topping boy band wherever they go.

BTS is known for dominating the music charts -- but the group's second English-language single, "Butter," prevailed not only as Billboard's 2021 "Song of the Summer," but the song's music video also logged enough viewers to become the biggest premiere in YouTube history.

To celebrate the success of the band's chart-topping single, the group has released the BTS x Casetify "Butter" collaboration -- which includes a full collection of tech accessories like iPhone cases, AirPod accessories, wireless chargers and Nintendo Switch pouches, all dressed in designs inspired by the group's hit song.

Between watch bands and AirPod cases decorated with designs of pancake stacks and melting butter hearts, to chargers and phone cases depicting cassette tapes, butter packaging measurements, and yes, even all of the band's seven members, this collection truly has something for everyone

The BTS x Casetify "Butter" collaboration is now available today on Casetify.com -- shop products from the collection below.

Be sure to also check out ET Style's top picks for the best phone cases for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini -- including styles from brands like Casetify, Case-Mate and Speck, among others.

