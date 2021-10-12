Shopping

BTS and Casetify Launch A Tech Accessories Collab Inspired by Hit Song 'Butter' -- Shop the Collection

By Kyley Warren‍
BTS Butter
The Chosunilbo JNS/Getty/GC Images

Keep your friends close and your favorite dreamboat, South Korean boy band even closer. BTS has once again teamed up with Casetify to launch another tech accessory collaboration that will allow K-pop fans and iPhone users alike (especially the newly minted iPhone 13 ones) to showcase their love for the chart-topping boy band wherever they go.

BTS is known for dominating the music charts -- but the group's second English-language single, "Butter," prevailed not only as Billboard's 2021 "Song of the Summer," but the song's music video also logged enough viewers to become the biggest premiere in YouTube history.

To celebrate the success of the band's chart-topping single, the group has released the BTS x Casetify "Butter" collaboration -- which includes a full collection of tech accessories like iPhone cases, AirPod accessories, wireless chargers and Nintendo Switch pouches, all dressed in designs inspired by the group's hit song.

Between watch bands and AirPod cases decorated with designs of pancake stacks and melting butter hearts, to chargers and phone cases depicting cassette tapes, butter packaging measurements, and yes, even all of the band's seven members, this collection truly has something for everyone

The BTS x Casetify "Butter" collaboration is now available today on Casetify.com -- shop products from the collection below.

BTS Butter Sticker Case
BTS Butter Sticker Case
Casetify
BTS Butter Sticker Case
Carry the "Butter" aesthetic with you wherever you go.
$60
BTS Butter Cassette Custom Case
BTS Butter Cassette Custom Case
Casetify
BTS Butter Cassette Custom Case
Tap into the styles of the '90s with this cassette-inspired phone case design.
$60
BTS Butter 3D Pancake AirPod Case
BTS Butter 3D Pancake AirPod Case
Casetify
BTS Butter 3D Pancake AirPod Case
This butter-centric Airpod case is in high demand, according to Casetify's site -- be sure to pre-order now!
$55
BTS Melted Butter Floaty Case iPhone 13 Pro
BTS Melted Butter Floaty Case iPhone 13 Pro
Casetify
BTS Melted Butter Floaty Case iPhone 13 Pro
This phone case is made unique by the fun floating elements that are inspired by the K-pop band's hit song.
$60
BTS Pancake Medley Case
BTS Pancake Medley Case
Casetify
BTS Pancake Medley Case
Fans of BTS will love the way this phone case pays homage to the iconic melting butter heart.
$70
BTS Galaxy Ultra Pancake Medley Case
BTS Galaxy Ultra Pancake Medley Case
Casetify
BTS Galaxy Ultra Pancake Medley Case
Take your love of pancakes to new heights with this eccentric phone case from the collection.
$60
BTS iPhone Butter Package Case
BTS iPhone Butter Package Case
Casetify
BTS iPhone Butter Package Case
Who knew a phone case inspired by butter packaging could be so chic?
$70
BTS Butter Sticker AirPod Case
BTS Butter Sticker AirPod Case
Casetify
BTS Butter Sticker AirPod Case
Dress up your Airpods with this fun "Butter"-inspired carrying case.
$35
BTS Butter Sticker Grip Stand
BTS Butter Sticker Grip Stand
Casetify
BTS Butter Sticker Grip Stand
This "Butter" grip stand can help to support all of your tech needs -- literally.
$25
BTS Butter Pancake Medley Magsafe Wallet
BTS Butter Pancake Medley Magsafe Wallet
Casetify
BTS Butter Pancake Medley Magsafe Wallet
This stylish, BTS-inspired wallet is only $40.
$40
BTS Butter Sticker Watchband
BTS Butter Sticker Watchband
Casetify
BTS Butter Sticker Watchband
Celebrate your love for BTS any time of the day with this colorful watchband.
$52
BTS Butter Sticker Ultra Impact iPad Case
BTS Butter Sticker Ultra Impact iPad Case
Casetify
BTS Butter Sticker Ultra Impact iPad Case
Dress up your iPad in this stylish case from the BTS x Casetify "Butter" collection.
$79

