Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on the road tonight to face the Seattle Storm for the third time this season. After struggling in their last game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, the Fever are looking to bounce back in the Pacific Northwest. Tip-off from Climate Pledge Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Despite Indiana's four-game winning streak coming to end on Sunday, Caitlin Clark set a franchise record for assists in a game with 13. The rookie also scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds. Keep reading to learn everything about how to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game tonight.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm WNBA game without cable

While Prime Video is typically the home for Amazon Originals along with more TV shows and movies, the streaming service will carry 21 WNBA games this year. Four of those matchups will feature the Indiana Fever, including tonight's battle with the Seattle Storm.

Amazon's streaming service is free if you have a Prime membership. Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just in time to try out the service ahead of Prime Day 2024, which is on July 16 and 17 this year.

Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

What time is the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's next game against the Seattle Storm tips off on Thursday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game on?

The Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game will air on Prime Video.

