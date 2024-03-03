March Madness is just weeks away and today, the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes will go head-to-head with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes for senior day. Iowa looks to extend their 14-game home winning streak in what will be Caitlin Clark's final regular season game. The Hawkeye guard is on the brink of passing Pistol Pete and becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer.

Back in January, Iowa lost to Ohio State in overtime despite a 45-point performance by Clark and ultimately fell behind OSU in the Big Ten title race. Iowa will now be seeking revenge. Adding to the excitement, ESPN College Gameday will air live at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before tipoff.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Iowa vs. Ohio State college basketball game today.

How to Watch Caitlin Clark's Next Game: Iowa vs. Ohio State

The Iowa vs. Ohio State women's basketball game will air on Fox. If you don't have cable, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch Caitlin Clark's final home game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package that includes ESPN down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Iowa vs. Ohio State game as well as March Madness action if you're not home.

You can also watch today's NCAA basketball game for free on FuboTV. With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Fox along with 190 other channels. These include all the channels you'll need to watch every March Madness game this year.

A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer below to stream the Iowa vs. Ohio State game live for free.

What time is the Iowa vs. Ohio State game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

What channel is the Iowa vs. Ohio State game on?

Caitlin Clark’s next game, Iowa vs. Ohio State will be broadcast on Fox.

How many records has Caitlin Clark broken this season?

In her game against Michigan on Feb. 15, Caitlin Clark finally broke the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record. She is now Iowa's all-time scoring leader and the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader.

Today's game against Ohio State also broke yet another record: Caitlin Clark's senior night matchup is the most expensive women’s basketball game for either college or the WNBA. With the average price for a non-general admission ticket going for $491, the final home game tops the $337 tickets for the Iowa-Michigan game where Clark broke the NCAA women’s scoring record.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to break the NCAA scoring record?

Clark enters tonight's game with 3,650 career points, which is just 18 from breaking Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record. With a career-high of 49 points, she is averaging 32.1 points per game this season and has one regular-season game remaining. There are also Big Ten and NCAA tournament games the Iowa Hawkeyes will play.

