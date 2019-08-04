The remaining cast of Descendants 3 found a special way to send their love to Cameron Boyce following his shocking death on July 6. Boyce died in his sleep after suffering a seizure. He was 20 years old.

Just before the premiere of the Disney Channel movie on Friday, Dove Cameron posted a screengrab of a group chat with co-stars Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Boyce.

"I love you so much," Cameron and Carson wrote. Stewart chimed in, "I love you so much too."

The post was quickly flooded with emotional responses from grief-stricken fans also coping with the tragic loss.

Cameron revealed to Seventeen magazine last month that she, Carson and Stewart still wanted to keep their group chat with Boyce active following his death.

"Me, Booboo, Cam and Sofia still have our core 4 group chat active and open, as we have for 5 years," she said. "It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘are you eating?’ Or ‘how are we all today?’ I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this."

On Saturday, Cameron also posted a moving behind-the-scenes clip showcasing the cast embracing on the film's soundstage.

"6 years. one family. we love you Cameron," she captioned the clip on Twitter. On Instagram, she shared the same video, writing alongside, "i think that's all the behind the scenes content i have. i wanted to post all of it, because i need to give it all away, i can't hold it anymore."

"Words fail me. my heart is heavy with pain, and aching, agonizing love. my siblings. 6 years with the best," she continued. "how did i get so lucky?"

Cameron also shared a group photo, including Boyce, on Instagram. She captioned it with a quote from the film.

"'I've learned that you can't live in fear because it doesn't protect you from anything. You never know where the bad is gonna comes from; and you never know where the heroes are gonna come from either … We are all capable of good and bad no matter which side of the barrier we come from,' - Descendants 3."



Following the film's premiere, Disney Channel also shared a nearly-3-minute clip dedicated to Boyce. The video features his former co-stars talking about how passionate and kind he was. It also contained bloopers from his shows, behind-the-scenes clips from other projects and more.

In an exclusive featurette from Disney, filmed prior to his tragic death last month, Boyce opened up about how the third film in the franchise aims to inspire its young audience.

"The V.K.'s [Villain Kids] were the trailblazers," Boyce said in the clip. "It kind of inspires a new generation of people who look at us and go, 'Oh, maybe we can also follow in those footsteps,' and become something that we've maybe always wanted to be but never had the chance to sort of express."

"We tell a real tale at its core," he continued. "People can watch the movie and maybe, without even knowing, relate to the characters."

See more on Boyce below.

