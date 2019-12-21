Ashley Benson's 30th birthday will be one she will never forget.

The former Pretty Little Liars star's girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, surprised her with a trip to Morocco, and Benson couldn't help but share pictures from their epic adventure.

"I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side," Benson captioned the slideshow. "I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet."

The pics show the two on a hot air balloon ride, on a dune buggy, enjoying the desert and more.

Benson turned 30 on Dec. 18 and the British model took to Instagram to share a sweet message dedicated to the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters," Delevingne wrote alongside photos of the two. "It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious."

"I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," she continued. "I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson ❤️❤️❤️."

Benson and Delevingne have been dating for a year and a half, with the Carnival Row star confirming their relationship in June of this year, a year after dating.

In an interview with Elle UK in September, Delevingne opened up about being in love, telling the magazine, "I’m just better when I’m in love. That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone. When you’re facing the world with someone else."

