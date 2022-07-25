Shopping

Carbon38 Has the Best Activewear Sale Right Now: Save Up to 70% on Leggings, Sneakers and More

By ETonline Staff
With action-packed summer days followed by back-to-school planning, it's only natural to need a wardrobe refresh, including workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need to combine fashion and function for pieces that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection. Carbon38's Summer Sale is taking up to 70% off all sale styles, including leggings, bike shorts, swimsuits, and even bestselling Nike sneakers. 

Through Sunday, July 31, use the code ENDLESSSUMER for an extra 38% off high-fashion activewear and women's ready-to-wear favorites. Not only does Carbon38 have their own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Adidas by Stella McCartney, Beyond Yoga, Reebok x Victoria Beckham, Sweaty Betty and many more. 

Shop Carbon38's Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Included in the activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and first designer collection with an elite athlete. You don't want to sleep on this sale because the entire selection is wroth shopping for Black Friday in July deals. To make it easier, we break down what's worth adding to your cart. 

Ahead, shop double discounts on stylish workout apparel and accessories from the Carbon38 Sale.

Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3" High-Rise Training Shorts
These bright training shorts are made of a smooth, stretchy fabric that’s both sustainable and moisture-wicking to help keep you cool and dry.

$35$30
Carbon38 x EleVen By Venus Williams High Waisted Legging
The Split Leg 7/8 Legging is an essential active style featuring a high rise fit that stabilizes your core. Pair them with the matching Split Strap Corset Tank for the ultimate set. 

$98$62
Beach Riot Bike Short
The Bike Short is made from Beach Riot's signature soft and smooth performance fabric. Versatile and flattering, they feature a slightly shorter length with a wide double-layered waistband.

$78$66
Reebok x Victoria Beckham Leggings
Save on a pair of high-rise workout tights with the Victoria Beckham Reebok collection's signature bum-sculpting tech that offers extra support.

$130$111
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Premium Sneaker
Springy and sprightly, this lightweight running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

$120$102
Carbon38 Action Bra 2.0 in Houndstooth Takara Shine
As fashionable as it is comfortable, the bra features a deep scoop neckline and glossy liquid finish in an all-over graphic pattern. 

$88$66
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Lxx
Classic Air Force 1's with quilted detailing and a cozy lining to keep you warm on cool winter days. 

$110$94
Beach Riot Eva Top
For those days on-the-go, pair this top with leggings or jeans to go from the beach to the town. 

$98$83
Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging
Textured and totally on-trend, this ultra-flattering pair is made with comfort in mind.

$98$49
Sweaty Betty Power Zip Back Workout Long Sleeve Top
Sweat-wicking and quick-drying with 4-way stretch, the all-new top is cropped with a high neck and features a half-zip fastening at the back with a handy zip pull for easy on and off.

$98$83
Carbon38 Flare Pant
The Flare Pant from Carbon38’s sweater set capsule is the lounge pant you need for days at home. Between the high-rise waist and the super-soft ribbed knit fabric, you might not want to take them off.

$172$148

