With action-packed summer days followed by back-to-school planning, it's only natural to need a wardrobe refresh, including workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need to combine fashion and function for pieces that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection. Carbon38's Summer Sale is taking up to 70% off all sale styles, including leggings, bike shorts, swimsuits, and even bestselling Nike sneakers.

Through Sunday, July 31, use the code ENDLESSSUMER for an extra 38% off high-fashion activewear and women's ready-to-wear favorites. Not only does Carbon38 have their own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Adidas by Stella McCartney, Beyond Yoga, Reebok x Victoria Beckham, Sweaty Betty and many more.

Shop Carbon38's Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Included in the activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and first designer collection with an elite athlete. You don't want to sleep on this sale because the entire selection is wroth shopping for Black Friday in July deals. To make it easier, we break down what's worth adding to your cart.

Ahead, shop double discounts on stylish workout apparel and accessories from the Carbon38 Sale.

Beach Riot Bike Short Carbon38 Beach Riot Bike Short The Bike Short is made from Beach Riot's signature soft and smooth performance fabric. Versatile and flattering, they feature a slightly shorter length with a wide double-layered waistband. $78 $66 Buy Now

Carbon38 Flare Pant Carbon38 Carbon38 Flare Pant The Flare Pant from Carbon38’s sweater set capsule is the lounge pant you need for days at home. Between the high-rise waist and the super-soft ribbed knit fabric, you might not want to take them off. $172 $148 Buy Now

