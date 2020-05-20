Carbon38 Memorial Day Sale: Up to 80% Off on Activewear

Carbon38 is having a big sale event for Memorial Day weekend. The retailer, known for its range of chic athleisure and activewear, is offering up to 80% off on select styles across the website.

Take 25% off on already discounted items from the sale section or on full-price pieces with the promo code MDW2020 entered at checkout.

It's like Black Friday in the summer thanks to the discount code. Shop workout clothes, loungewear, shoes, swimwear and even designer fashion from a plethora of brand names such as Beyond Yoga, Year of Ours, APL, Sweaty Betty and the Carbon38 line.

Shop stylish activewear essentials, polished workout pieces and more to purchase with the coupon code from the Carbon38 Memorial Day sale, ahead.

Iconic Pro APL Carbon38 Iconic Pro APL APL sneakers are truly some of the most comfy workout footwear. We love the quirky zebra print. REGULARLY $225 $168.75 at Carbon38

Midnight Floral Cami Bra Carbon38 Carbon38 Midnight Floral Cami Bra Carbon38 Carbon38 makes great activewear, including functional and fashion-forward sports bras like this one. REGULARLY $78 $58.50 at Carbon38

Metallic Jacket Alala Carbon38 Metallic Jacket Alala A windbreaker jacket to throw on in between workout sessions, featuring stunning iridescent fabric. REGULARLY $195 $87.75 at Carbon38

Lauren Legging Beach Riot Carbon38 Lauren Legging Beach Riot These high-rise ribbed leggings are soft and have breathable mesh paneling. REGULARLY $98 $73.50 at Carbon38

Spacedye High Waisted Midi Legging Beyond Yoga Carbon38 Spacedye High Waisted Midi Legging Beyond Yoga Leggings that feel smooth and soft on. They're super versatile, too -- wear during exercise or lounging around the house. REGULARLY $97 $72.75 at Carbon38

