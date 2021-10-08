Shopping

Carbon38 Outerwear Sale: The Best Shackets and Coats for 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
Carbon38 Outerwear Sale
Carbon38

Starting today, Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need for fall refresh. The retailer, known for its range of chic athleisure and activewear, is offering 30% off outerwear across the website when you use promo code COZYUP at checkout. Also, Carbon38 offers free shipping and allows for free returns.

It's like Black Friday in October thanks to the Carbon38 sale. Through October 11, shop designer fashion from a plethora of brand names such as Alo Yoga, Reebok x Victoria Bekham, Spiritual Gangster, APL, Sweaty Betty and the Carbon38 line.

Ahead, shop stylish coats, anoraks, and shackets from the Carbon38 Outerwear Sale.

Sherpa Shacket by Carbon38
Sherpa Shacket
Carbon38
Sherpa Shacket by Carbon38
Layer on the warmth in this cozy faux fur teddy jacket. 
$168$118
Boyfriend Plaid Shacket by Carbon38
Boyfriend Plaid Shacket
Carbon38
Boyfriend Plaid Shacket by Carbon38
$158$110
Adidas By Stella Mccartney Windbreaker
Adidas By Stella Mccartney Windbreaker
Carbon38
Adidas By Stella Mccartney Windbreaker
$280$196
Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Mesh All Over Print Jacket
Sportswear Icon Clash Mesh All Over Print Jacket
Carbon38
Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Mesh All Over Print Jacket
$70$49
Blanc Noir Camo Anorak
Blanc Noir Camo Anorak
Carbon38
Blanc Noir Camo Anorak
$200$140
Boucle Shacket by Carbon38
Boucle Shacket by Carbon38
Carbon38
Boucle Shacket by Carbon38
$168$117
LEGGINGS, REGULARLY $118
Teddy Zip Up Jacket by Carbon38
Teddy Zip Up Jacket by Carbon38
Carbon38
Teddy Zip Up Jacket by Carbon38
$198$138
Faux Fur Hooded Jacket by Carbon38
Faux Fur Hooded Jacket
Carbon38
Faux Fur Hooded Jacket by Carbon38
$198$138

